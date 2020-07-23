Android 11 has a secret dessert name, and it’s Red Velvet Cake

After nearly a years of calling every significant Android develop after a dessert, Google lastly chose to alter things in 2015 and stated Android 10 will be simply called Android 10, while the next variation likewise did the same and made its launching as Android11 But it appears that shedding all that dessert love is for the masses just, as Googlers still like identifying Android 11 develops after sweet specials, and the very same has continued for Android 11 too.

In a current interview with AllAboutAndroid ( through Android Authority), Dave Burke– VP of Engineering for Android at Google– exposed that the internal codename for Android 11 is RVC, which means Red VelvetCake However, it appears that the name is simply utilized amongst the group dealing with Android 11, and will not appear on a signboard anytime quickly.

“We’re turning it to 11, so it’s Android 11. However, if you were to ask a member of my team ‘What are they working on?’ They would say RVC, and so, RVC is Red Velvet Cake,”, Burke was estimated as stating. We kinda miss out on the entire dispute surrounding the dessert name of every brand-new Android variation for many years, however opting for a easy mathematical identifying plan has certainly made things simpler to bear in mind.