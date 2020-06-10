Android 11 beta: how to install Google’s new OS

Android 11’s developer preview phase has been kicking around for the past few months, but now it’s in public beta. My colleague Dieter Bohn got an in-depth look at what’s new. If you’ve got an eligible device, just like a Pixel 2 or newer (phones from the likes of OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo Vivo, Sharp, Realme, and Transsion will join the ranks next several weeks), you can have a look, too. What’s more, you no longer have to have the tricky, fail-prone task of flashing your phone or the Android Flash Tool method. Instead, you can easily enroll it to receive the update with a couple of clicks, and in just a couple of minutes, you’ll prepare yourself to install it in your phone.

Below, we’ll walk through the steps for getting the Android 11 beta in your device, and in this, you’ll be set to receive all future updates to the OS (including the final release) over the air, which is convenient. It’s essential to understand that, while open to the general public, this beta is unfinished software meant primarily for developers testing their apps. As such, it’s much less polished since it will be later in the season when Android 11 launches. It also might cause unexpected issues with your phone, which range from app malfunctions and a downturn in battery performance to worse issues like data loss. So, ensure that your device data is copied on the cloud, and proceed with caution.

First, let’s see when you have an eligible device.

Which phones currently use Android 11 beta?

Pixel 2, 2 XL

Pixel 3, 3 XL

Pixel 3A, 3A XL

Pixel 4, 4 XL

How to install the Android 11 beta

On any device that your Google account is logged in to, visit the Android 11 beta site to enroll your eligible phone. You should be able to find your phone listed once you click “view your eligible devices”. Click enroll under your phone.

You may be nudged via notification in your phone that the software is ready to install. If you want to check by hand, open the settings menu on your phone, then head to System > System Update. Tap “Check for update” to see if you’re able to download the new pc software.

If nothing happens right away, your only option is to keep waiting. In the past, I’ve gotten the beta update on my phone within a few minutes of enrolling, though sometimes it takes hours. Google says it may take over 24 hours for the application to prepare yourself to install on your phone, so hang tight.

Once you do obtain the software downloaded, your phone will begin the installation process for the Android 11 beta. And with that, you’re all done.