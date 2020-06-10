Android 11 beta features: conversations, notifications, and making sense of complexity

Today, Google is releasing the Android 11 beta for Pixel phones. It features a revamped notification system, a new power menu, and dozens of smaller tweaks. I’ve been using an early version of it provided to me by Google on my Pixel 4 XL for about weekly now, and I’m already depending on some of its new features.

Android is a “mature” operating system, which can be to say there aren’t a whole lot of obvious missing features. You may possibly say that mature smartphone operating systems like Android and iOS have the opposite problem: too many features. So Android 11 doesn’t put in a lot of new capabilities; instead, it tries to assist you handle all of the items your phone already does. The job of an adult operating system would be to manage complexity.

Here’s how the Android 11 beta tackles it.

Conversations

Seemingly every version of Android makes some sort of change to just how notifications are handled. It can be hard to keep up sometimes, but I’m not complaining. I vastly prefer Google’s iterative year-over-year tweaks to notifications on Android to the relative stasis we get on the iPhone.

For Android 11, the major changes are both obvious and subtle. Google’s solution would be to abstract away Android’s numerous notification options into three big buckets. Think of them as easy presets. They solve 90 per cent of the notification management problem, and the last 10 percent can either be something you manually tweak or — more likely — just dismiss when those annoying notifications appear.

The most noticeable change is that Google is adding a fresh section called “conversations.” Android has had different “types” of notifications for quite a while, but in Android 11, it’s more obviously delineating them into distinct sections. The idea would be to take all of the countless options it is possible to set for how notifications appear and simplify them into three big buckets: conversations, alerting notifications, and silent notifications.

Conversations is the newest section specialized in notifications which come in from chat apps like Android Messages, Facebook Messenger, and others. It sits towards the top of your notification shade, right underneath quick settings.

Conversation notifications can play by slightly different rules than other notifications. They’re less likely to want to get buried in the mix of everything else. In addition to appearing towards the top, you can also tap a button to “bubble” them. That pops out the icon for anyone you’re conversing with into an unique floating bubble that you can throw on any edge of the screen. Tap it, and it opens up an overlay window along with your chat thread.

It’s “Chat heads” from Facebook Messenger, basically, however now made available to any chat app in Android as an official feature — seven years after Facebook introduced them. Unfortunately, it looks like apps should be updated to support bubbles, though Google says it’s a relatively simple thing to do.

If Chat heads aren’t your thing, you have another substitute for make sure you don’t miss essential texts. Long-press a notification in the conversations section, and it is possible to choose between three options: Priority, Alerting, and Silent. Here’s how they break down:

Priority: the little icon that complements the notification — frequently the avatar for the one who sent it — will be in your status bar and on the lock screen as an alternative of just the icon for the app. Inside the notification shade, those conversations will always appear at the top and will also obtain a little yellow highlight around their icon. You also can optionally decide to allow priority conversations to break through Do Not Disturb.

Alerting: works just like before

Silent: Tapping silent could keep that thread from alerting your phone, but the chat thread’s notifications will still appear in the conversation section, just in the bottom. I have already used this program on a couple of of specially chatty threads. I don’t miss messages because they’re still up top in the conversations section, but my phone doesn’t vibrate with every little message.

This all sounds like a whole lot of silly shuffling once you read about it, but actually using this new system makes immediate sense. I feel a lot more in control of my chats now. Texts from individual family members complete, but texts from your family group chat are shushed without getting lost.

Once upon a time, mobile operating systems tried to solve the situation of multiple chat apps by threading them right into a single app — but those chat apps demonstrably weren’t happy about being aggregated. Android 11’s solution isn’t to attempt to re-create webOS’s Synergy or Windows Phone’s omnibus contact sheet, but rather just handle it on the notification level. It’s an elegant solution, given the constraints under which Google is operating. Every Android user needs to deal with multiple chat apps, and true integration is never really planning to work. But at least their notifications come in one spot.







Other notification changes

The Alerting notification and Silent notification sections are largely unchanged, although, again, everything in the notification shade is really a little bigger and more clearly separated. You can still long-press a notification to quickly adjust how (or if) a notification appears. If you dig into notification settings, though, you’ll locate a few more options.

Firstly, it’s easier to tweak whether silent notification icons will appear in your status bar or lock screen. You also can dig in to notification settings and change any number of nitty-gritty options: which apps can “bubble” conversations, priorities, and even tuck in to an individual app’s different types of notifications (called “channels” in Android).

Think of these changes as “presets” for how notifications appear

If you’re in the habit of quickly swiping notifications away, you’ve probably run into the situation of swiping something away without actually looking at it. Android 11 has a fix for that, too, a choice to find your notification history. If you turn it on, you’ll obtain a new “History” button in the bottom of the notification shade. Tap it, and all of your recent notifications from the final 24 hours are listed inside your settings app to help you find everything you missed.

Finally, if you’d like, you can also dig into Do Not Disturb settings to have even more granular control over how that mode works. Specifically, you’ll find a bunch of choices for which apps or folks are allowed to break through DND and alert your phone. I set mine as much as allow priority texts ahead through.

Most importantly, these new options aren’t baffling. What Google has essentially done here is create a ton of options that only Android obsessives ever bothered with an increase of accessible, grouping a bunch of stuff in to presets available under an individual long-press.

New media controls and screenshots

The notification shade in Android can sometimes feel just like a dumping ground for random functionality, and part of what Android 11 does is try to take out specific things and provide them with their own place.

First up: Media controls. Normally, these would show up towards the top of your notifications when music or video is playing, however in Android 11, these controls are getting incorporated into the Quick Settings area that lives above your notifications.

It turns up in two different ways. First, when it’s collapsed down, it shoves your other quick settings toggles off to the side. Expand it down, and you’ll get full album art, a scrub bar, and whatever else the music app wants to toss up there. You may also get a new button, which lets you choose where your audio goes. It should let you send to your Bluetooth headphones or compatible smart speakers.

What I am seeing on my Google-provided beta build is slightly diverse from what’s been leaked and previously reported on, so it’s likely that Google is still fine-tuning the interface. Plus, it’s one of the buggier parts of the beta right now.

Several UI elements in Android 11 seem will very familiar to iPhone users

Another thing Google pulled out of notifications is the interface for screenshots. Now, once you trigger a screenshot, a small thumbnail will float down seriously to the lower-left corner. There will be some button mounted on it should you want to quickly edit or share the screenshot. There have already been reports that there will be a third button for scrolling screenshots, but that’s perhaps not on my build.

I could be remiss easily didn’t explain that the speaker selection button and (especially) the screenshot interface are lifted right off of the iPhone. Apple previously sued Android manufacturers for making slide-to-unlock mechanisms that have been vaguely reminiscent of the first iPhone’s unlock. Now, Android 11’s core gesture navigation and screenshot captures are almost identical to the way the iPhone works.

One last thing: this past year, Google put true, indigenous screen recording in the Android 10 beta but pulled it for the state release. It’s back in 2010 in the Android 11 beta, and it worked flawlessly in my own testing. Hopefully it sticks around this time. It’s been an add-on feature on many Samsung, Huawei, and other phones for years. I’m not sure why Google has found it so difficult to guide at an OS level.

Power menu

Smartphone operating systems operate via different visual metaphors than your desktop as well as your tablet. They create different conceptual “zones” that operate by their own rules and — hopefully — have a particular purpose.

There’s the house screen, the lock screen, notification shade, quick settings (or Control Center), and so on. In Android 11, Google is de-facto making a new “zone” of user interaction having an unfortunately vague name: the “power menu.” You get to it by long-pressing the power button. (In the strange world of smartphones, it’s sometimes called the sleep / wake button.)

It does the items a power menu is likely to do: provide various power and reset options. Sadly, the “lockdown” option that disables biometrics is hidden under a three-dot menu when it ought to be something it is possible to trigger with just physical buttons as you can on the iPhone.

Google has placed Google Pay cards and boarding passes under those power options. Both the energy options and pay options are something we’ve seen before.





The new section is next: Home. It’s where Google is putting buttons for the smart home controls. You can choose which smart home gadgets appear here and also reorder them. With smart lights (which are all I have), it is possible to tap buttons to toggle them on or off, drag on the button to adjust brightness, or long-press to get a bigger UI with an increase of options.

It’s easier than Apple’s home controls in Control Center on the iPhone, if only because it’s only one button away instead of a swipe and a long-press.

Android 11’s power menu home controls are powered by the Google Home app. That’s great news as it means that you shouldn’t need certainly to set up your smart home gadgets an additional or third time. Google tells me that when smart home companies wish to directly support buttons or controls in the power menu without going right on through the Google Home app, they can.

A word of warning, however: the knowledge as I’ve described it here only applies to the Pixel. It’s anybody’s do you know what Samsung or other manufacturers will do. Samsung has an unique payment system, smart home ecosystem, and even an unique penchant for remapping a long-press of the power button to Bixby. Google says it’s dealing with partners to make sure a consistent experience, but we’ll see.

As for why Google made a complete new “zone” instead of just putting smart home controls elsewhere, like the quick settings panel, Google’s idea is that the power menu is sort of the digital equivalent of your keys and your wallet. It’s for controlling things outside your phone, while quick settings is for controlling things on your phone.

Home and multitasking

Let’s quickly round out the final two UI zones. Android 11 doesn’t do much to the house screen. On the Pixel, you have the choice to replace your dock with apps that Android thinks you might want to open next. I’m not a big fan of this, when i want the icons I specifically put there in the dock.

Google calls the multitasking screen the “recents” screen, something I have to research every time. In Android 11, there are a few new buttons on the bottom. Screenshot grabs a screenshot of the frontmost app (not the whole multitasking screen). Share takes that screenshot and pulls up the share sheet to immediately send it to someone.

Finally, in the centre is a button called “Select.” It highlights selectable elements on the frontmost app so you can easily copy something without going all the way to the app. I do believe it’s mainly there because Google wants you to know it’s possible to do that to begin with. I find all three buttons pointless; it’s perhaps not that hard to just jump to the app. If there was a location where I’d rather have those suggested apps Google wants me to set up the home screen dock, it’s here on the recents screen.

Permissions

Google is continuing its long trend of locking down what apps are allowed to do in the back ground in Android 11. My favorite new feature is permission reset, which automatically resets all permissions from apps you haven’t opened in some time.

Android 11 also follows a trend Apple started this past year: one-time permission. Now, when an app asks for location information, the sole three options that get buttons are “while using the app,” “only this time,” and “deny.” The one-time use option is new and much-appreciated. If an app desires to get permanent background permission, it needs to deep-link you into its location permissions inside Android’s settings. Google seems to be discouraging that kind of use.

Lastly, if you tap “deny” on that permission box twice, Android 11 will stop the app from asking you for the permission again.

Bits and Bobs

Google’s keyboard, Gboard, gets some updates, too. Google says the feature that lets you mix and match emoji to produce custom stickers will have 5,000 different combinations now. More interestingly, Gboard will probably pick up auto-fill capabilities. Google says that it’s centered on federated learning models, and no data from your auto-fill will be distributed to Google. I’ll be interested to see if it’s a fiasco trying to complete a form in Chrome because it’s possible that Chrome, Android, and Gboard will all be competing to place something inside automatically. (Google says it’s not planning to be a problem.)

There are dozens of smaller tweaks in Android 11

There are dozens of other little bits and bobs. Google’s Project Mainline, the service that lets it update key system components over the air without looking forward to carriers or manufacturers, gets 12 more modules. Dark mode gets better scheduling options. Pixel phones may have more weird icon shapes available for theming. Picture-in-picture videos can be resized (but all the best dragging your finger on the tiny corner on the first try). You can “pin” apps to the share sheet rather than count on Android’s algorithms. Airplane mode won’t turn fully off Bluetooth if you’re connected to headphones. The list goes on.

On that list, my personal favorite thing should be tethering over USB-Ethernet. Windows users don’t need certainly to worry about this, but there’s no way to natively use USB to tether a Mac to an Android phone. I’ve been installing a custom driver on Macs for years now. But given that Android can just provide Ethernet-based networking over USB, it should use pretty much what you can plug it into. It should, but unfortuitously, it requires that you plug in a USB adapter with an Ethernet plug onto it. And unless your computer posseses an Ethernet jack, you’ll need another dongle on another end.

If you merely look at a bullet list of features, a whole lot of Android 11 may seem like it’s mostly rearranging features and adding new little tweaks. Like I said, Android is just a mature operating-system, so there aren’t really massive gaps that need to be filled. Android 11 is about making the stuff you actually might like to do a little bit simpler to find.

Those little decisions of what goes where and why will be the subtle items that ultimately create a phone feel either intuitive or confusing. There’s still some confusing stuff here — the settings app is changing into a mess — but over all, I can see where Google is trying to go. Android is complex, and instead of try to simplify it directly, it’s adding simpler layers on top of that complexity.

I’ll hold off on judging whether I think Google got there until I will review the last release of Android 11 this fall. This continues to be a beta, after all, and it’s just rough enough that I don’t recommend you do the installation on your main device. Things may change a bit between now and the official release; Google plans to release two more betas before that is finalized.

When I actually do review it, it’ll be on a Google Pixel. That’s since the Pixel continues to be the only Android phone guaranteed in full to get updated right away. The entire Android ecosystem has made more progress than I expected in accelerating updates for other phones, but it’s still perhaps not where it must be. So while I’m reserving judgment on whether Android 11 makes sense, I will say that knowing whether or as soon as your Android phone will get it’s still confusing.

Photography by Dieter Bohn / The Verge