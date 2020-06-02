Android 11 Beta 1 features music controls in the notification shade, new icon shapes

Android 11 Beta 1 was purported to be delayed, however some customers obtained it anyway, which presents an early take a look at the new features. These embrace a Bubble menu (much like Facebooks chat heads), a new Power menu and updates to the Pixel Launcher (clearly, the Beta arrived on Pixel telephones first).

Theres extra. Music playback controls can now be put into the notification shade by enabling the Media resumption choice. It has a collapsed view, sharing a few rows with fast toggles, and an expanded view, which seems to be identical to a music participant widget.











Music controls in the notification shade

Also, new icon shapes for the dwelling display screen at the moment are obtainable: Pebble (an irregular circle), Tapered Rectangle (sq. with the corners reduce off) and Vessel (square-ish with some aspect element). These three are in addition to the two from Developer Preview 4 (Hexagon and Flower).











New icon shapes: Pebble, Tapered Rectangle and Vessel

Wi-Fi enhanced MAC randomization is now obtainable, which picks a new MAC deal with each time you hook up with a Wi-Fi community.

Some features werent prepared in time for the Beta 1 launch of Android 11. This consists of scrolling screenshots and a Clock customization for the lock display screen. Well hear extra about whats new in Android 11 as soon as issues in the US return to regular.

