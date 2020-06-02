Android 11 Beta 1 features music controls in the notification shade, new icon shapes

Android 11 Beta 1 was purported to be delayed, however some customers obtained it anyway, which presents an early take a look at the new features. These embrace a Bubble menu (much like Facebooks chat heads), a new Power menu and updates to the Pixel Launcher (clearly, the Beta arrived on Pixel telephones first).
Theres extra. Music playback controls can now be put into the notification shade by enabling the Media resumption choice. It has a collapsed view, sharing a few rows with fast toggles, and an expanded view, which seems to be identical to a music participant widget.
Music controls in the notification shade
Also, new icon shapes for the dwelling display screen at the moment are obtainable: Pebble (an irregular circle), Tapered Rectangle (sq. with the corners reduce off) and Vessel (square-ish with some aspect element). These three are in addition to the two from Developer Preview 4 (Hexagon and Flower).
New icon shapes: Pebble, Tapered Rectangle and Vessel
Wi-Fi enhanced MAC randomization is now obtainable, which picks a new MAC deal with each time you hook up with a Wi-Fi community.
Some features werent prepared in time for the Beta 1 launch of Android 11. This consists of scrolling screenshots and a Clock customization for the lock display screen. Well hear extra about whats new in Android 11 as soon as issues in the US return to regular.