Android 10 with ColorOS 7 rolling out to the Oppo R15

Oppo has rolled out the Android 10 update for the R15, complete with a new new in-house ColorOS 7. The R15 was announced in March 2018 and hit the stores in April, running then-current Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5 on top.

The new release includes built-in Android 10 goodies like system-wide dark mode and gesture navigation, with Oppo’s own slightly customized take on the latter. Then there’s the thoroughly redesigned ColorOS visuals and added functionality we have been enjoying on new devices coming in for review, lately the Reno3 Pro 5G – you are able to head over there for more ColorOS details.

The new firmware will undoubtedly be released in batches, as detailed in the official blog post. Oddly enough, the firmware version is called CPH1819EX_11.F.12, and CPH1819 is the Oppo F7 in our book but we trust Oppo knows better. Meanwhile, the R15 Pro will be getting the Android 10 treatment at the end of the month.

