Android 10-based Flyme 8.1 coming to 10 Meizu phones, company teases smartwatch

Meizu announced Flyme 8.1 in early May  its customized version of Android 10. The company has become recruiting volunteers for a closed beta test, which reveals that 10 older models are on the upgrade path.











Meizu 16s  Meizu 16s Pro  Meizu 16T











Meizu 16  Meizu 16 Plus  Meizu 16Xs













Meizu 16X  Meizu Note 9  Meizu Note 8  Meizu X8

The beta test will start on July 21, only Meizu owners in China can participate and also you have to be registered in the System Update app. You have until July 31 to register.

The new version of Flyme OS (already running on the Flyme 17 phones) features optimizations and increases system stability. It adds support for low latency connection to TWS headsets. Meizu Pay allows transport cards to be transferred between Meizu devices connected to the exact same account.









Flyme 8.1 (based on Android 10) is coming to 10 old Meizu phones

Small Window Mode 2.1 now supports 24 apps. They use bubble notifications when you play a casino game or watch a movie to avoid interruptions. Also, there are improvements to the camera and gallery apps. This update also introduces OneMind 4.0 (Meizus AI platform) and updates Aicy (the digital assistant).

Thats not all. Flyme is turning 8 years of age and the company may possibly celebrate by releasing its first ever smartwatch. A square watch, judging by the silhouette shown in the image below (right next to what appears to be the Meizu 17).







Meizu is teasing its first smartwatch

If youre in China and want to indulge in the beta test, you are able to follow the Source link for guidelines on how to join.

Source (in Chinese) | Via