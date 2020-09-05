Andri Ragettli: Pro ski champion lives double life as social media star

Thankfully for Andri Ragettli, his career as a professional freestyle snowboarder, and the globetrotting lifestyle which accompanies that, has helped feed his social media presence.

There’s been acrobatic bridge-diving in Zurich, “the floor is lava” style workouts, as well as dabbling in parkour, biking and splash diving — not forgetiing “nipple deep,” which is when snowboarders ride on deep, powder-like snow.

Though it didn’t start out as a just a thrill-seeking quest for millions of views, Ragettli tells CNN Sport.

“They [social media videos] just happened,” he says. “I didn’t plan them in the beginning. But now as I’m growing on social media, I am more planning my videos.

“For example, the video where I jumped like from eight meters into the snow. That was the day after a competition in the United States. Then we had a rest day before we flew to Canada for the next world cup. And it snowed overnight, like, yeah, like almost one meter and in the end, this video happened.” The fun of producing videos hasn’t distracted Ragettli from his professional goals though. The Swiss has already won seven world cup titles and four Crystal Globe trophies. This year he also won the first X-Games gold medal of his career, fulfilling a childhood dream in the process. “All of my idols won the X Games and I had…

Read The Full Article