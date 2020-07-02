Andrew Yang: What Congress can do to avoid a new Great Depression (opinion)

This is a catastrophe. Congress’s strategy to our nation’s economic system being on hearth has been to dump inadequate water on it after which stroll away whereas the fireplace continues to be raging. We are solely weeks away from mass eviction and widespread desperation for thousands and thousands of Americans not seen for the reason that Great Depression. Food lines already stretch on for miles and the state of affairs is shortly deteriorating in 1000’s of communities.

So what’s the resolution? There is a invoice within the House with 40 co-sponsors — the Emergency Money for the People Act — that will direct $2,000 a month to each grownup making lower than $130,000 per yr for up to 12 months. Married {couples} incomes lower than $260,000 would obtain no less than $4,000 a month and qualifying households with kids would obtain an extra $500 per youngster (for up to three kids).

This invoice would put cash straight into individuals’s palms. It would assist tens of thousands and thousands of Americans get via this disaster whereas supporting thousands and thousands of jobs, as households would have the option to order takeout, restore their vehicles and purchase groceries on daily basis from hard-working small companies. Instead of funneling cash to corporations and hoping for the perfect, we ought to be directing funds to households. This would give Americans a safe path ahead and provides us all a actual likelihood to beat this pandemic. It’s frequent sense. It’s direct. It’s efficient. It’s common. It will work.

We are dealing with a public well being disaster that’s main to a new Great Depression. Tens of thousands and thousands of Americans face despair and hopelessness. It would not want to be this manner. Congress should hear to the American individuals, the individuals it’s sworn to serve, and do the fitting factor. If it fails on this, we are going to see our lifestyle disintegrate earlier than our eyes, and Democrats and Republicans alike will likely be left explaining to former constituents why they failed to act within the face of an apparent, historic disaster. It has already value us 120,000 lives and 40 million jobs. This is the time to act — earlier than this disaster grows even darker for thousands and thousands.