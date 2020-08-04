Andrew Yang: Economic uncertainty is a 'crisis on top of another crisis'

By
Mayukh Saha
-

Millions of Americans are facing an economic nightmare as weekly checks meant to help people survive the coronavirus pandemic are set to run out. CNN’s Andrew Yang tells Wolf Blitzer the potential loss of health insurance and employment during a global pandemic is “an enormous crisis on top of another crisis.” #CNN #News

