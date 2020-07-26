Andrew Strauss and Michael Atherton speak out on the art of opening the batting in Tests | Cricket News



















Andrew Strauss and Michael Atherton together with Nasser Hussain, take us through the art of opening the batting

Opening the batting has actually long been one of the hardest tasks in cricket, however that’s especially been the case over the previous couple of years in England.

England’s long, drawn out look for followers to Andrew Strauss considering that his retirement in 2012 has actually been much recorded, so we chose to get him, and another opening excellent, Michael Atherton, to talk through the obstacles of the task.

Click on the video above to view as Strauss (7,037) and Atherton (7,728) – with an integrated 14,765 Test runs in between them – share their knowledge and offer their leading suggestions to striving openers.

Atherton thinks opening the batting is one of the hardest tasks you can do in Test cricket, stating: “The bowlers are fresh and positive, the ball is brand-new, the joint is happy – and that is duplicated each time you concern the crease.

“There is never ever a time when you come out and the group is 200 -2, with the opposition a bit flat.

“They are constantly on the offensive at the start of an innings, more catchers in than at any other phase and, for that reason, if you slip up, that error is most likely to be pricey.

For Strauss, it comes down to 3 crucial things: “The very first thing; you have actually got to have the capability to keep the excellent ball out.

“Against excellent joint and swing bowling, that indicates having the ability to play the ball late, under your eyes and likewise to be stabilized at the point of release – somebody with a heavy head, Jimmy Anderson would consume them for breakfast.

“Secondly, it’s not a lot the shots you play, it’s the shots you do not play – specifically in the initially 10 or 15 overs. That indicates no huge drives on the up through additional cover, no straight-bat shots through the offside off the back foot.

“Then the 3rd thing, and most likely the crucial, is you have actually got to have stomach for the battle. You do not see a lot of openers last an extended period of time if they’re a bit flighty, they do not expensive the brief ball or do not enjoy the obstacle.

“If you think this is something that has to be endured – facing the best bowlers, at their freshest – then I don’t think you have the right mindset to be a long-term opener.”

As well as the above, we hear Atherton’s memories of his popular battle with Allan Donald in 1998, 22 years to the day considering that their unforgettable fight.

