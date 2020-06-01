Andrew Robertson exclusive: Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Jurgen Klopp are best in the world | Football News



















8:51



Patrick Davison quizzes Liverpool’s Andy Robertson about issues folks from the world of soccer have stated about him.

Patrick Davison quizzes Liverpool’s Andy Robertson about issues folks from the world of soccer have stated about him.

Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson insists Virgil van Dijk is the best defender and Jurgen Klopp the best supervisor in the world at current.

Robertson has been dominant for Liverpool alongside Dutchman Van Dijk in a Reds defence that sits high of the Premier League by 25 factors forward of soccer’s return in mid-June.

Speaking on The Football Show, Robertson insists the £75m value has been nicely price it, and that the pair have a very good bond on and off the pitch.

“Virg is the best defender in the world, and I love him being on the left-hand side with me,” stated Robertson. “We have a very good partnership on and off the pitch, and we assist one another out. On the pitch particularly.

Van Dijk has been instrumental in main Liverpool 25 factors clear at the high of the Premier League

“The large man is totally class in the whole lot he does. He simply carries himself so nicely on and off the pitch, and is anyone who lots of people look as much as, and I’m one in all them. He’s a improbable chief, a improbable man. I really like enjoying with him, having him in the again line, and since he signed, he is introduced us ahead.

“I loved him at Celtic as well, and I was delighted when we signed him, and it showed that the money spent was worth it.”

‘Klopp a father determine’

Robertson additionally stated Klopp is the father determine at Anfield, and that the high quality of workforce bond is the purpose why they’ve been so profitable in current years.

Could he be extra assured? Maybe sure however when he is with us, he has that confidence, that perception. What he is not is the kind of character who wakes up, appears in the mirror and says, ‘Look at me, I’m Andrew Robertson…’ He does not stay like that. There’s no conceitedness to him, none in any respect. He’s only a well-educated, nicely brought-up boy and he comes from Scotland, all of which is sweet sufficient for me. Klopp on Robertson

Reacting to a quote from Klopp on Robertson from 2019, the Scot was shocked by the excessive reward.

4:57 Watch Liverpool’s 2019-20 Premier League objectives from August by to October, together with the opening day rout of Norwich and a key win at dwelling to Tottenham Watch Liverpool’s 2019-20 Premier League objectives from August by to October, together with the opening day rout of Norwich and a key win at dwelling to Tottenham

“I do not suppose I’ve heard this quote, but it surely’s one which will get me. For a supervisor, who I feel is the best in the world at the minute, for him to say that about me is very nice. That’s what I attempt to be.

“He’s most likely proper, may I’ve extra confidence in myself and my capacity? Yes, I may. It’s one thing I’m possibly making an attempt to work on.

4:58 Liverpool’s PL wins in November and December included victory in the Merseyside Derby and the 3-1 overcome Manchester City at Anfield Liverpool’s PL wins in November and December included victory in the Merseyside Derby and the 3-1 overcome Manchester City at Anfield

“Throughout my profession, I’ve all the time doubted myself and it has form of labored for me, introduced out the best in me, placing performances in I will be pleased with.

“He’s a fantastic man, a fantastic manager, and for him to think I don’t have negatives is great. He likes the Scottish people, I know he does, he gets on really well with Kenny Dalglish.

4:59 Check out the objectives from Liverpool’s 2019-20 PL video games from December to March, which included victory over rivals Manchester United and the most up-to-date win over Bournemouth at Anfield Check out the objectives from Liverpool’s 2019-20 PL video games from December to March, which included victory over rivals Manchester United and the most up-to-date win over Bournemouth at Anfield

“He’s the father determine of this coaching floor, this group of boys, and he is right here for us in each approach, whether or not on the pitch or off the pitch. That’s why we’re so profitable simply now, it is all the way down to him, and lengthy could that proceed.

“I know it’s a work thing, and he’s my manager, but we’re more than that, we’re a family here and that’s why we’ve been so successful.”