Andrew Pozzi hopes IOC changes Rule 50 to allow athletes to support equality movements | Athletics News





Sky Sport Scholar Andrew Pozzi desires Rule 50 evaluated ahead of next year’s Olympics

British hurdler hurdler Andrew Pozzi is eager for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to evaluate its Rule 50 ahead of next year’s rescheduled Games inTokyo

The statute mentions that “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas” – something the 60 m indoor champ thinks is avoiding modification for the excellent.

Pozzi, who just recently made a winning return to competitive racing in Italy where he trains under the assistance of famous Cuban coach Santiago Antunez, desires athletes to be able to utilize their platform in a comparable method to that which footballers and other sportspersons have in current months.

The Sky Sport Scholar stated: “I think athletes are collaborating to support not just each other, however society as a whole.

“There has actually been a spotlight on some truly crucial concerns of bigotry and oppression just recently. These are not brand-new concerns, however ones that you might argue society has actually avoided facing for a long time.

“Athletes have a substantial platform therefore numerous will have been impacted by bigotry and the exact same matters of oppression as broader society. I think Rule 50 hinders a professional athlete’s right to utilize their platform to favorably contribute and represent their worths in pursuit of development for all.

“It’s not to pressurise athletes to demonstration. However I think that, when you have actually provided 10, 15, 20 years in commitment to completing at the Olympic Games, it’s your platform to utilize respectfully as you want. We have actually seen other sports – football and F1 as examples – do this successfully and Olympic athletes must be managed the exact same right.

Pozzi won the 60 m obstacles at the 2018 World Indoor Championships

“The IOC regularly use pictures of Tommie Smith and John Carlos’ black power salute on the 200m podium at the 1968 Mexico Olympic Games as a symbol of the Olympic movement’s power for unity and progression. I struggle to understand how the IOC can celebrate that whilst simultaneously wanting to prohibit an athlete’s right to do the same 50 years later in response to the same struggles.”

Pozzi likewise invited the current development of the Athletics Association by two-time Olympic triple dive champ Christian Taylor, with the remit to obtain higher representation for the athletes over a variety of concerns such as competitors scheduling and well-being.

“There are of course a number of stakeholders involved in the sport of athletics, of which the athlete is just one, but we play an important role and this should be reflected in the decision-making processes,” Pozzi stated.

“Athletes are not simply makers that can be wheeled out for efficiencies and home entertainment however otherwise neglected. Athletes share the exact same objectives as governing bodies – to display and commemorate our sport at its finest. We simply desire to include our experiences and know-how with those of the administrators around us to much better accomplish this.

“There are many changes going on in my sport today therefore numerous obstacles to face. All changes around how the sport is broadcast – both in format and shipment – need to be highly thought about to make sure that we provide an interesting experience whilst keeping the sport’s worths and history.

“It’s important to support and protect the rights of athletes in all disciplines during this process so that their events aren’t pushed into extinction. I’m excited to see how the sport can flourish when using the experience and intellect of all its dedicated stakeholders.”

While the last 4 months have actually cut competitors on the track, Pozzi is excited for more races. He is next due on the track on August 1 in Trieste, Italy, in front of a minimal crowd as the Italian Government unwinds coronavirus limitations.

Pozzi is likewise hoping to line up versus worldwide competitors at Diamond League conferences in Finland and Monaco next month.