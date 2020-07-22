Andrew Mlangeni: Last Mandela co-accused dies aged 95

Image copyright

South Africa’s president said Andrew Mlangeni’s death signifies the end of a generational history





Andrew Mlangeni, the final surviving co-defendant convicted with Nelson Mandela at the Rivonia Trial of 1964, which saw anti-apartheid activists jailed, has died.

He was 95.

He died after being admitted to a military hospital in Pretoria as a result of an abdominal complaint.

His death “signifies the end of a generational history and places our future squarely in our hands,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

The Rivonia Trial, lasting from October 1963 to June 1964, is widely considered to have already been a pivotal point in the combat the white minority government in South Africa and brought Nelson Mandela to the world stage.

Mr Mandela and Mr Mlangeni were convicted alongside six the others of sabotage and served long prison terms. Mr Mandela’s was the longest, 27 years, until his release in 1990.

Mr Mlangeni served 26 years incarcerated for many of the time on Robben Island. He premiered in 1989.