Andrew McCarthy: Supreme Court’s Trump subpoena rulings are defeat for presidency but political win for him

The State Grand Jury Subpoena

One case involves a subpoena issued by a New York state grand jury conducting a criminal investigation led by the office of Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan district attorney.

That investigation is considered to be focused, at the least in part, on the payment of hush money to women who claim to own had liaisons with Donald Trump in regards to a decade before he became president, including how the reimbursement for those payments was allegedly booked by the Trump real-estate organization.

The subpoena, issued to Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars, is believed to be sweeping, seeking voluminous financial information (including tax-return information), over a number of years.

The Court’s ruling against the president is emphatic. It was expected that the president would lose. This seemed obvious during the oral argument, once the Court focused intently on the fact that, whilst the president was making a broad immunity claim, he wasn’t arguing he had immunity from being investigated; just that he previously immunity from complying with subpoenas — indeed, subpoenas addressed to a third-party agent of his, to not the president himself.

This was an untenable position. Logically, it was foreclosed by Clinton v. Jones, where the Court permitted Paula Jones’s civil sexual-harassment suit to proceed against President Clinton, including discovery.

Moreover, as Chief Justice Roberts recounts in his opinion, it is often the law of the United States because the 1807 Aaron Burr treason trial that the president — Thomas Jefferson, in that case — may be subpoenaed in a criminal investigation.

The Court observes that presidents from Monroe to Clinton have all accepted this ruling by the iconic John Marshall (then the circuit justice for Virginia, later the absolute most consequential Supreme Court chief justice in American history).

