Andrew McCarthy: ‘President Biden’ would be music to Russian and Taliban ears

No, Biden conceded at a rare press availability that he won’t have access to classified information, nor has he been given an intelligence briefing on the subject. But Biden knows it should have happened because The New York Times and The Washington Post say so, counting on their crack anonymous intelligence sources.

BIDEN MOCKED FOR SUGGESTING RUSSIA WOULDN’T INTERFERE IN ELECTIONS ‘ON MY WATCH’

Hmmm … the Times and the Post, relying on uncheckable sourced elements of unknowable veracity, are peddling a story that Donald Trump has betrayed his country for the main benefit of Vladimir Putin. Who wouldn’t take that to the lender after 36 months of collusion?

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

More from Opinion

In this new and improved narrative, you’re to genuinely believe that Trump, who has significantly beefed up military spending over Obama/Biden levels to ensure that our forces can protect themselves, would knowingly endanger those forces; but that Biden, who last worked as a high official and strategist in a administration most commonly known for imposing rules of engagement that made those troops sitting ducks, would back them to the hilt – against those diabolical Russians, who know Biden well, and who therefore understand that, why, should they try any one of that rough stuff, by God ol’ Joe would . . . um . . . you understand . . . uh . . . the one thing!

The thing being . . . he’d do nothing. And that’s if we’re lucky. His concept of doing something is to enrich the world’s leading state sponsor of anti-American terrorism while putting its regime on a glide path to nuclear weapons … whilst knowing that the mullahs are backing Taliban terrorists targeting our troops … and that the Russians are backing the mullahs.

On balance, I am not just a fan of President Trump’s foreign policy. He’s done some good things – the best was withdrawing us from the dreadful Iran nuclear deal that the Obama/Biden administration had to end-run the Constitution and collude with Russia to display.

And, since the Putin regime is completely corrupt and untrustworthy – just ask any Democrat, at least since November 8, 2016 – Trump pays to have pulled us out of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Open Skies Treaty. After all, it is counterproductive to remain strait-jacketed by an arrangement that another side flouts at will.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF THIS COLUMN IN THE NATIONAL REVIEW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY ANDREW MCCARTHY