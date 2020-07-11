Andrew McCarthy: Is Electoral College headed for extinction? Republicans should oppose Dem attempt to kill it

Given that we certainly are a deeply divided nation, that the late-term cases are often the most controversial, and that the four left-leaning justices — those appointed by Democratic presidents Clinton and Obama — tend to vote as a bloc in these cliffhanger rulings, one doesn’t expect many 9-0 decisions when the calendar reaches late June (let alone July).

SMITH AND VON SPAKOVSKY: SUPREME COURT’S DECISION ON ‘FAITHLESS’ ELECTORS IS REALLY A VICTORY FOR WE THE PEOPLE

Yet there it was on Monday: Chiafalo v. Washington. At issue was the question of “faithless electors.” Specifically, may circumstances enforce the pledge it compels electors to make to vote for the presidential candidate who wins the state’s popular vote? The court’s holding that states have the power to do so was unanimous. Significantly, though, the court had not been of one mind about why.

The case will probably be worth our attention because of what’s been going on underneath the radar.

Among the left’s many transformative projects is the drive to have presidents elected by a national popular vote.

The project, called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, would effectively eradicate the Constitution’s Electoral College system. It would reduce the college to a nullity by requiring a state’s electors to vote for the candidate who wins the national popular vote — regardless of whether that candidate loses the state’s popular vote.

As Hillary Clinton and Al Gore could let you know, that would radically change how presidents are elected, and ultimately exactly how we are governed.

Conservatives should be unapologetic advocates for the Electoral College.

In “Ball of Collusion,” I centered on President Trump’s against-all-odds 2016 victory. Mrs. Clinton earned nearly 3 million very popular votes nationally than that he did — an impressive feat at first blush, but less so when one factors for the reason that (a) the complete margin (and then some) is explained by California, which systematically depresses Republican turnout and which she won by 4.3 million votes; and (b) like Trump, Clinton didn’t win a well known majority: More Americans voted against than for her.

Trump won due to the Electoral College system. His win is really a fine achievement; it should not be thought necessary to exaggerate it, because the president usually does, in to “a massive landslide” victory in the Electoral College, which it most certainly had not been. (As one could expect in light of the popular vote, Trump’s Electoral College spread is closer to underneath than the top on the list of the biggest presidential victory margins within our history.)

Clinton also won New York by not quite 2 million votes. The Democratic Party is built on such urban power centers. Naturally, Democrats would prefer an electorate that reflects the sensibilities of Manhattan and San Francisco.

The Constitution, in comparison, ensures one reflective of America, broadly. It does so through the Electoral College system, which invests our entire, richly diverse country, not merely its big cities, in the contest to lead our government. Not surprisingly, George Will puts it best: “The Electoral College shapes the character of majorities by helping to generate those that are neither geographically nor ideologically narrow, and that depict, more than the popular vote does, national decisiveness.”

