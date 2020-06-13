Andrew McCarthy: In Flynn case, next move will likely still come from Judge Sullivan

Following his guilty plea, the Justice Department disclosed investigative irregularities, exculpatory evidence, and prosecutorial misconduct, and moved to dismiss the case as one that will never have been pursued to start with.

Though regulations requires Judge Sullivan to grant the motion in these circumstances, he’s resisted this – appointing non-party “amicus” lawyers to greatly help him conjure up grounds to keep the case alive, sentence Flynn, and perhaps even charge him with new crimes.

Under the circumstances, then, it was startling to hear Beth Wilkinson, the lawyer representing Sullivan at Friday’s hearing before the D.C. Circuit appeals court, suggest that there clearly was no reason to believe that the judge will not only dismiss the case if that’s what the law requires.

There was no reason, she asserted, for the higher court to intervene at this premature stage by issuing what’s known as a writ of mandamus. Flynn’s counsel, Sidney Powell, had moved for the writ. In this, Flynn is supported by the Justice Department, and so Deputy Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall joined Powell at the hearing, trying to persuade the three-judge panel to grant the writ – or just dismiss the case on its own.

At times, the panel appeared sympathetic to Flynn’s plight; but it addittionally seems reluctant to issue a mandamus writ, signaling an inclination to let Sullivan rule before taking any action.

With the advantage of being last to deal with the court, Wilkinson prudently homed in on what, at the same time, was the panel’s most crucial concern: Judge Sullivan have not taken any dispositive action against Flynn or DOJ – at the least not yet.

Yes, Sullivan has refused to grant the dismissal motion … but he hasn’t denied it, either – he says he’s great deal of thought. And sure, it was uncommon for him to invite a flurry of amicus briefs in a criminal case … but the panel pried out of Powell a concession that Sullivan might have inherent discretion to invite non-parties to weigh in – even if, as Powell forcefully contended, it absolutely was improvidently exercised in Flynn’s case.

And to be certain, Sullivan did commission an overt anti-Trump partisan, former federal judge John Gleeson, to file a short opposing the Trump Justice Department’s dismissal motion – a brief so venomous and political that Friday’s presiding judge, Karen LeCraft Henderson (a Bush-41 appointee), was moved to describe it as “intemperate” and “over the top.”

Yet, the court did actually buy Wilkinson’s claim that the Gleeson polemic is just “advice” – Wilkinson made no effort to protect it and intimated that Sullivan could ignore it.

To summarize: For all the atmospherics now surrounding the dismissal motion, all Sullivan has really done so far is invite briefing and scheduled a July 16 hearing.

Since he has maybe not yet denied the motion, and eventually may not, the panel wondered why it will get involved at this time. Why shouldn’t it just wait to see what are the results on July 16?

It is just a fair question, if not fundamentally an honest one.

Mandamus is an extraordinary remedy, to be invoked only rarely when a court commits an egregious error that will do real harm or even promptly corrected.

Not only does the Justice Department generally speaking frown on mandamus; it failed to seek the writ in this very case.

That caused a couple of uncomfortable moments for Wall, the stellar deputy solicitor general.

He was left to rationalize how DOJ could now insist the writ is necessary when it was Powell, not DOJ, who filed the petition.

Wall countered that DOJ quickly and vigorously supported the petition and that the merits didn’t turn on which aggrieved party made the motion.

The aggrieved, that he deftly added, included the judiciary itself: Sullivan’s shenanigans have deeply enmeshed the court in a political controversy.

So, while it’s true that Judge Sullivan has not done as much harm as he could do if his antics carry on, it blinks reality to keep up, as Wilkinson does, that there’s no reason to suppose he’ll refuse to do his duty in the end. Yet, the panel seemed ready to give Sullivan the chance to prove her right.

The central problem here is the governing rule. As I’ve explained, that provision – Rule 48(a) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure – purports to require “leave of the Court” before the Justice Department may possibly dismiss a criminal case.

This requirement is practically certainly unconstitutional. In our bodies, prosecution is definitely an executive branch function, and so the Justice Department has unilateral discretion to decide whether to commence or persist in a prosecution.

Congress never likes to acknowledge that the executive branch has plenary power, so that it sometimes writes statutes that ostensibly demand the Justice Department to get the court’s permission to do items that the Constitution empowers the executive to complete.

To avoid constitutional disputes over such rules, federal jurisprudence construes the judicial role as merely ministerial, and so the Justice Department complies without objection.

But once in a while, a court attempts to exercise the oversight authority Congress has purportedly vested in it. That is what Sullivan does in Flynn’s case.

So what does DOJ’s supposed need certainly to obtain “leave of the court” empower Judge Sullivan to complete?

The Justice Department and Flynn agree, at the least for argument’s sake, that Rule 48(a) may permit some kind of cursory inquiry to make sure that the dismissal motion is created in good faith – although even that is dubious given that the judicial branch is supposed to accord its peer, the executive branch, a presumption of regularity. But beyond that, there’s absolutely no consensus.

Flynn and DOJ sensibly argue that, at most, the “leave of the court” provision is meant to safeguard the defendant from DOJ abuse of its dismissal power – e.g., by methods that violate due process, such as dismissing a case without prejudice so that you can recharge it later, at the same time more beneficial to prosecutors. There is no such potential for abuse in Flynn’s case since the parties have been in agreement that the case should be dismissed with prejudice (i.e., with no further possibility of prosecuting Flynn on the dismissed charge).

Under questioning by the panel, Wall theorized a court could have the power to decline a dismissal that has been based on a constitutionally offensive motive.

This brings us to the strangest exchanges of the session, pressed by Judge Robert Wilkins, an Obama appointee who was manifestly sympathetic to Judge Sullivan’s desire to scrutinize the dismissal motion.

Judge Wilkins repeatedly posed the following hypothetical: a white police officer is indicted after using extortionate force against a black arrestee; prosecutors then calculate that a jury drawn from the jurisdiction would be more inclined to trust the white cop on the black victim, so they dismiss the case.

Friday’s oral argument was certain to garner media and public attention.

Evidently, Judge Wilkins figured it absolutely was an opportune moment to tap into the existing anger over George Floyd, an African-American man killed by a white police officer.

No matter how mulishly determined the judge was to keep posing the hypothetical, though, it has utterly nothing to do with Flynn’s case. There is no racial angle in the prosecution. There isn’t a scintilla of evidence that any constitutionally wayward incentive drove DOJ’s dismissal decision.

As Wall pointed out, the Justice Department does not need to offer any reason to dismiss a criminal case; yet, it volunteered an elaborate showing that Flynn had been put through investigative abuse.

Moreover, even if the Justice Department’s underlying reason was objectionable, that would maybe not make it unconstitutional. And even when it were unconstitutional, that could not make refusal to grant a dismissal motion the appropriate remedy – alternatively, for example, the court may possibly dismiss other cases the Justice Department sought to prosecute.

In any event, however, the court has no capacity to force the executive to create a case or persist in a prosecution once it has commenced.

That was the principle Sullivan’s counsel had a tough time tackling. Judge Naomi Rao, a Trump appointee, pressed Wilkinson on what exactly would happen if Judge Sullivan denied Rule 48(a) motion.

After all, sentencing isn’t just a judicial function; it’s a stage in a criminal prosecution and federal law contemplates that the prosecution must be involved in it.

Given that the court has no capacity to force the Justice Department to prosecute, how would Sullivan proceed with Flynn’s sentencing? What would happen if the court tried to impose a prison sentence (which could only be executed by the Justice Department)?

Wilkinson mainly deflected these questions. Rather than speculate on what-ifs, she maintained that there was no reason now for the appellate court to presume that Judge Sullivan will not grant the dismissal motion.

That was the appropriate answer, but it was certainly not the response one could have anticipated based on Judge Sullivan’s appointment of Gleeson to advise the court on such matters as whether he might ignore DOJ’s dismissal motion, sentence Flynn, and maybe even appoint an unique counsel to prosecute Flynn for criminal contempt (on the theory that Flynn will need to have lied when he pled guilty).

It was in that vein that Wilkinson had her most difficult moments of the session. Rao pushed her on whose interests, correctly, Gleeson was representing in case.

Wilkinson replied with a feeble tautology: criminal cases are adversary proceedings, so Judge Sullivan simply appointed Gleeson to represent the position adversary to DOJ’s.

Rao brushed this aside, pointing out the most obvious: The adversaries in a criminal case are the federal government and the defendant. When they are aligned on a concern – as often happens in criminal cases, such as if you find a plea bargain or some other agreement to get rid of the case – that will not mean the court reaches bring in a fresh adversary and so the proceeding can remain adversarial.

Wilkinson shifted, positing that Gleeson could be viewed as representing a judicial curiosity about the proper administration of Rule 48(a).

That, however, is just an obscure means of saying there’s a judicial curiosity about examining and potentially second-guessing a good faith Justice Department decision to drop charges.

There is not.

Still, it doesn’t appear that the D.C. Circuit court is prepared, at the least at this point, to direct the reduced court to dismiss the case.

I believe, out of respect for the experienced district judge, the panel will stay its hand and allow the July 16 hearing proceed. But in doing so, the appellate court may find a not so subtle way to remind Judge Sullivan that Wilkinson, his opted for counsel, efficiently committed that the judge would follow the law – that what she called the “parade of horribles” predicted by the Justice Department wouldn’t come to pass.

If there are more antics – if, say, Judge Sullivan were to order the Justice Department to file affidavits, or he were to convene a hearing at which DOJ officials were called to testify about their motives – I’d expect DOJ to submit a new mandamus petition forthwith.

That one would get an audience more receptive than the panel was on Friday.

