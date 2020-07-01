Andrew McCarthy: China swallows Hong Kong

The people of Hong Kong have already been protesting against Beijing’s increasingly overt repression for over a year. President Trump, however, has prized what that he claims is really a strong personal relationship with China’s CCP strongman, Xi Xinping; he’s thus been reluctant to pressure Beijing or lend rhetorical support to democracy activists – in stark contrast to President Ronald Reagan’s support for the anti-Communist democracy movement in Poland.

HONG KONG POLICE ISSUE FIRST ARREST UNDER CHINA’S CONTROVERSIAL SECURITY LAW

More recently though, with Beijing’s cover-up of the origins and seriousness of the novel coronavirus having contributed mightily to a deep U.S. economic downturn and the wounding of his reelection bid, the president has reversed course.

“China claims it is protecting national security, but the truth is that Hong Kong was secure and prosperous as a free society,” Trump recently asserted. “Beijing’s decision reverses all of that.”

The Trump administration has indicated that some sanctions will be imposed on some Chinese officials accountable for strangling Hong Kong, though not on Xi. It has further vowed to revoke Hong Kong’s preferential customs and trade status – a move which makes sense if Hong Kong is now like any other Chinese city, but that will hurt Hong Kong more than it will China.

All in all, however, the U.S. has been doing nothing with much bite, certainly nothing that has dissuaded Xi from his course.

The law imposed by Beijing effectively overrides Hong Kong’s independent legal system. Essentially, it establishes a sounding national security cases. Hong Kong’s nominal chief executive, the CCP’s puppet Carrie Lam, is to setup a national security commission dominated by Beijing, and Chinese intelligence operatives will operate inside Hong Kong to “advise” local officials on national-security threats.

