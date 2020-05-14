Andrew Johnston, Mark Selby, Dave Allen and Alex Hales set for darting showdown | Darts News





Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston heads a star-studded area

Golf’s Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston, snooker participant Mark Selby, boxer Dave Allen and England cricketer Alex Hales are set to function in a particular sportsman version of ‘Darts At Home’ this Saturday to boost cash for the NHS.

‘Darts At Home: Sportsman Special’ shall be performed on Saturday afternoon, earlier than Gary Anderson enters the motion on the PDC Home Tour later that night.

The match shall be performed in a league format, with all opponents enjoying one another as soon as over the best-of-three legs, and all gamers starting every leg on 301 and ending on a double or bullseye.

It’s all in support of NHS Charities Together, and shall be dwell on the PDC’s YouTube channel.

Mark Selby ought to have been enjoying on the Crucible this month, however as a substitute shall be throwing arrows from his own residence

Following on from final week’s ‘Footballers Special’ which was received by Preston North End’s Paul Gallagher, the 4 gifted sports activities stars would be the newest to showcase their abilities on the oche.

European Tour golfer Johnston will kick issues off within the first sport of the afternoon in opposition to opening batsman Hales, earlier than three-time world snooker champion Mark Selby faces the ‘White Rhino’ Allen within the second match.

Darts At Home: Sportsman Special Fixtures

Saturday May 16

Andrew Johnston vs Alex Hales

Mark Selby vs David Allen

Alex Hales vs David Allen

Andrew Johnston vs Mark Selby

David Allen vs Andrew Johnston

Mark Selby vs Alex Hales

