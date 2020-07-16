Andrew Cuomo’s nutty and smug Covid poster (opinion)

Fashioned after 19th-century political campaign art, the poster — created by Cuomo himself — depicts a mountain and a cluttered, floating set of pictures: medical personnel and first responders, phrases uttered by the governor at his daily briefings (“Follow the Facts”), a political jab at President Donald Trump (pictured as sitting passively in the sky, floating on a crescent moon next to the phrase “It’s Just the Flu,” and a self-aggrandizing sketch of Cuomo delivering one of his true briefings with the title, “New York State Leads Again.”
“I love history. I love poster art,” Cuomo writes on the state internet site, describing the doodads on the poster as “little telltale signs that, to me, represent what was going on.”
Farago added the jab: “Even if your pride is as big as the Adirondack Mountains, you don’t need to exult with kitsch like this.”
Cuomo’s whimsical gesture was in poor taste and poorly timed. New York suffered an astounding 32,000 coronavirus deaths in the span of just a few weeks, more than 10 times how many lives lost on 9/11. In many cases, distancing requirements prevented people from visiting friends or beloved members of the family on their deathbeds or attending funeral services.
Tens of 1000s of New Yorkers have yet to fully absorb and process the emotional and spiritual horrors which have befallen their own families. They come in the throes of the worst enduring imaginable, none of which is even indirectly noted on Cuomo’s poster.
And the disaster isn’t over yet.
In short, New York remains a disaster zone. What we truly need in the middle of this continuing emergency are public servants who display energy, competence, compassion and determination.
Ironically, it was Cuomo himself, and his confident, just-the-facts daily briefings that helped soothe jagged nerves and steer New York through the worst of the crisis. That high standard of public leadership is what we have the right to expect now — maybe not cute quirkiness, chest-thumping or insider humor from a self-satisfied politician.