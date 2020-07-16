Andrew Cuomo’s nutty and smug Covid poster (opinion)

Fashioned after 19th-century political campaign art, the poster — created by Cuomo himself — depicts a mountain and a cluttered, floating set of pictures: medical personnel and first responders, phrases uttered by the governor at his daily briefings (“Follow the Facts”), a political jab at President Donald Trump (pictured as sitting passively in the sky, floating on a crescent moon next to the phrase “It’s Just the Flu,” and a self-aggrandizing sketch of Cuomo delivering one of his true briefings with the title, “New York State Leads Again.”

The poster, hawked on the state’s official website, can be acquired for sale for $11.50 plus shipping; a disclaimer says their state won’t make money from the sale. The cost to design it absolutely was reportedly paid by Cuomo’s political campaign.

“I love history. I love poster art,” Cuomo writes on the state internet site, describing the doodads on the poster as “little telltale signs that, to me, represent what was going on.”

“I don’t have anything nice to say about it, except that it’s a helpful insight into a singularly incompetent and disorganized mind,” wrote Madeleine Kearns of the National Review. “It must remain one of the weirdest political stunts to come out of a crisis.”
Over at The New York Times, art critic Jason Farago panned the poster section by section. “It scores very high on curiosity, and rather lower on legibility,” that he noted. “You might consider those illustrated old-timey History of the World charts that once adorned schoolrooms, or simply an old promotion for a dinner-theater production of ‘The Sound of Music.'”

Farago added the jab: “Even if your pride is as big as the Adirondack Mountains, you don’t need to exult with kitsch like this.”

Cuomo’s whimsical gesture was in poor taste and poorly timed. New York suffered an astounding 32,000 coronavirus deaths in the span of just a few weeks, more than 10 times how many lives lost on 9/11. In many cases, distancing requirements prevented people from visiting friends or beloved members of the family on their deathbeds or attending funeral services.

Tens of 1000s of New Yorkers have yet to fully absorb and process the emotional and spiritual horrors which have befallen their own families. They come in the throes of the worst enduring imaginable, none of which is even indirectly noted on Cuomo’s poster.

And the disaster isn’t over yet.

More than 1.3 million New Yorkers are unemployed, a rate of over 14%.
It remains unclear where, when and perhaps the state’s 700 school districts will reopen in the fall.
An estimated 2 million people in New York City are going hungry every day, with a network of soup kitchens strained to the brink of collapse. Gun violence has erupted in the city’s streets, with 18 people shot in a single day recently.

In short, New York remains a disaster zone. What we truly need in the middle of this continuing emergency are public servants who display energy, competence, compassion and determination.

Ironically, it was Cuomo himself, and his confident, just-the-facts daily briefings that helped soothe jagged nerves and steer New York through the worst of the crisis. That high standard of public leadership is what we have the right to expect now — maybe not cute quirkiness, chest-thumping or insider humor from a self-satisfied politician.

