Andrew Cuomo’s nutty and smug Covid poster (opinion)

Fashioned after 19th-century political campaign art, the poster — created by Cuomo himself — depicts a mountain and a cluttered, floating set of pictures: medical personnel and first responders, phrases uttered by the governor at his daily briefings (“Follow the Facts”), a political jab at President Donald Trump (pictured as sitting passively in the sky, floating on a crescent moon next to the phrase “It’s Just the Flu,” and a self-aggrandizing sketch of Cuomo delivering one of his true briefings with the title, “New York State Leads Again.”

The poster, hawked on the state’s official website , can be acquired for sale for $11.50 plus shipping; a disclaimer says their state won’t make money from the sale. The cost to design it absolutely was reportedly paid by Cuomo’s political campaign.

“I love history. I love poster art,” Cuomo writes on the state internet site, describing the doodads on the poster as “little telltale signs that, to me, represent what was going on.”

