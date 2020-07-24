Andrew Cuomo says DHS officials have ‘possible criminal liability’ over Global Entry ban

Cuomo, a Democrat, stated both acting Secretary Chad Wolf and his deputy, Ken Cuccinelli, breached their oaths of workplace by taking part in the effort, arguing the top officials have “possible criminal liability.”

“You are the Department of Homeland Security. Is it plausible that you didn’t know what the laws were in this nation? No. They got caught. It was all politics, all the time. It was all exploitation, all the time. And they hurt this state because of it,” Cuomo stated at an interview. “You cannot use government for political exploitation.”

He continued, “It is illegal what they did. And I believe it violates acting Secretary (Chad) Wolf and acting Deputy (Ken) Cuccinelli — they violated their oath of office … I believe Mr. Wolf and Mr. Cuccinelli have possible criminal liability. I believe there is civil liability.”

Speaking later on Friday to CNN’s John King on “Newsroom,” Cuomo urged both Congress and Attorney General William Barr to check out the matter.