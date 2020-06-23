Andrew Cuomo refuses to answer why he sent coronavirus patients back to nursing homes

Andrew Cuomo has refused to accept blame for his decision to return coronavirus patients to their nursing homes, inspite of the directive being blamed by many for contributing to the a lot more than 6,000 New York nursing home deaths.

More patients died in New York nursing homes than in nursing homes in any other state.

‘Yes, we’d more people die in nursing homes than anywhere else – because we’d more people die,’ Cuomo told MSNBC on Monday.

‘Because the federal government missed the boat and never told us this virus was coming from Europe and not from China.’

Andrew Cuomo, appearing on MSNBC Monday, blamed the federal government for deaths in New York nursing homes. On March 25 he ordered those recovering to be sent back to homes

He said that those questioning his decision were ‘playing politics’, and said Republicans seized on the criticism to deflect attention from their particular deficiencies.

‘It’s all a political charade, and it’s really an ugly one, to be honest,’ he said.

‘The Republicans are playing politics. They don’t want to speak about how they truly are now handling the COVID crisis.

‘And January, February, March – before they did the European travel ban – three million people came from Europe and brought the virus to New York and the government didn’t know – and the federal government and the CDC and them all failed to handle this pandemic and warn this nation.

‘So New York had more cases, more deaths and more deaths in nursing homes because that’s who the virus affects. It affects senior citizens. We know that.’

On March 25 the governor of New York ordered that those coping with COVID-19 be sent back to their nursing homes, to help free up hospital beds for the sickest patients as cases surged.

Over a month later, on April 29, the Health Department clarified that homes shouldn’t take any new residents if they were not able to meet their needs, including a checklist of standards for coronavirus care and prevention.

This map shared by the federal government implies that COVID-19 cases in nursing homes have now been rampant in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Massachusetts as indicated in red

This map shows where nursing home deaths due to COVID-19 have now been prevalent, particularly in New York state

This chart shows a dysfunction of states per average number of deaths per 1,000 residents wtih Massachusetts, New Jersey and Connecticut suffering the greatest rates at 105.5, 101.3, and 88.2 deaths respectively

In the meantime, some nursing homes felt obligated and overrun.

On May 10 reversed the directive, and blamed Donald Trump.

‘Why did the state accomplish that with COVID patients in nursing homes?’ said the governor at the time.

‘It’s since the state followed President Trump’s CDC directions. So they ought to ask President Trump.’

Coronavirus cases at the time of Monday at 5pm

On Monday Cuomo as an alternative turned his anger at Republican governors who were opening too quickly and seeing a spike in cases. New York, he said, currently has the lowest infection rate in the United States and the economic recovery is ‘sustainable, instead of these fits and starts’.

He said he was considering a travel ban for anyone currently in hard-hit states, among them Florida and Texas.

‘Let them look into the mirror and say, you know what, we were wrong, and we’re killing people unnecessarily through this reckless reopening and it’s really not working for the economy either,’ he said.

Cuomo has been widely praised for his handling of New York’s coronavirus pandemic, which in April saw New York City end up being the global epicenter of the illness.

But his decision to send patients back to nursing homes remains deeply controversial.

There have been more than 120,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the United States

Nationwide, nursing homes reported nearly 179,000 suspected or confirmed cases among residents and 29,497 deaths at the time of June 7

Nursing home residents account fully for nearly one in 10 of all coronavirus cases in the usa and more than the usual quarter of the deaths in the country, according to a brand new report. A Cataldo EMS team get a suspected COVID-19 patient at Eastpointe Rehabilitation, a nursing home, on April 23 in Chelsea, Massachusetts

Medical workers on May 6 attend to an individual outside Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation where at least 20 bodies were removed all through coronavirus pandemic

The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, referred to as AMDA, had warned right from the start that Cuomo’s order admitting infected patients posed a ‘clear and present danger’ to nursing home residents.

Jeffrey N. Nichols, who serves on the executive committee of the group, said ‘the aftereffect of that order was to contribute to 5,000 deaths.’

An analysis by the Associated Press by the end of May found that a lot more than 4,500 recovering patients were sent to New York’s already vulnerable nursing homes.

‘It was the single dumbest decision anyone will make if they wanted to kill people,’ said Daniel Arbeeny, who pulled his 88-year-old father out of a Brooklyn nursing home where a lot more than 50 folks have died.

His father later died of COVID-19 at home.

‘This isn’t rocket science,’ he told AP.

‘We knew the absolute most vulnerable – the elderly and compromised – are in nursing homes and rehab centers.’

In Manhattan, at least 98 residents of Isabella Geriatric Center died considering that the pandemic started. Some died at the nursing home and some died after being treated at hospitals.

Refrigerated trucks were parked beyond your Isabella Geriatric Center on May 2 in Manhattan

Gurwin Jewish, a 460-bed home on Long Island, seemed well-prepared for the coronavirus in early March, with movable walls to seal off hallways for the infected.

But following the March 25 state order, a trickle of recovering COVID-19 patients from local hospitals converted into a flood of 58 people.

More walls were set up, but other residents none the less began falling sick and dying.

In the conclusion, 47 Gurwin residents died of confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

Some states went in the opposite direction.

Louisiana barred hospitals for 30 days from sending coronavirus patients to nursing homes.

Louisiana reported about 1,000 coronavirus-related nursing home deaths, far under New York.

However, that was 40 per cent of Louisiana’s statewide death toll, a higher proportion than in New York.

Nearly a quarter of most deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 will be in nursing homes.

Almost half of the more-than 15,000 nursing homes in the U.S. reported suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of June 7.

New Jersey had the greatest proportion of nursing homes with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases, at about 82 %. This comprises 299 of the state’s 363 nursing homes.

Massachusetts had the highest proportion of nursing homes with COVID deaths, with not quite 66 % reporting a death. That represented 247 of the state’s 376 nursing homes.

The nation’s first major outbreak, reported in late February, was in a Seattle-area nursing home.