Andrew Cuomo Begs Rich New Yorkers To Come Back To NYC

Governor Andrew Cuomo is pleading rich New Yorkers to come back to the city, after numerous ran away the city due to criminal activity and the coronavirus.

Cuomo: “I’ll Buy You A Drink!”

Many rich New Yorkers left NYC throughout the coronavirus break out, going to 2nd houses in the Hamptons or other locations, deserting their pricey homes in downtown. With the rates of the illness still not boiling down, a lot of them are choosing to avoid of the city, which might develop major financial implications in future.

Governor Cuomo asked the ex-New Yorkers to return from their “Hamptons homes” in an interview onTuesday “I talk to them literally every day. I say, ‘when are you coming back? I’ll buy you a drink. I’ll cook,’” Cuomo told the press.

“They’re not coming back right now. And you know what else they’re thinking, if I stay there, they pay a lower income tax because they don’t pay the New York City surcharge. So, that would be a bad place if we had to go there,” he continued.

“But it seems to me that patting ourselves on the back for victory is a little bit far-fetched, considering that we have still more deaths than anyone else in the country, both in nursing homes and overall deaths.”

cc: @NYGovCuomo — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 5, 2020

