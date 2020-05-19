Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston opens up on how he dealt with his mental health issues | Golf News



















Andrew Johnston particulars how he moved to fight the mental health issues that threatened to derail his profession, and urged others to open up about their struggles

Andrew “Beef” Johnston warned that “nobody is immune” to mental health struggles as he revealed how opening up about his personal issues was the most effective – and most vital – strikes of his profession.

Little was recognized about Johnston’s mental health till he lifted the lid on his issues in an emotionally-charged interview with Tim Barter following his very good final-round 62 ultimately yr’s Scottish Open – incomes him his first top-10 end of 2019 whereas additionally reserving a spot in The Open at Royal Portrush the next week.

Andrew Johnston’s new sense of perspective has helped him deal with his mental health battle

Speaking dwell to The Golf Show on Sky Sports News, the favored Englishman defined how he was persuaded to seek the advice of a psychologist about his issues by his fiancee, Jodie, and Johnston has urged different athletes in an identical place to do the identical.

“What I’ve learned the most is that it can happen to anyone at any time,” mentioned Johnston. “Nobody is immune, so that you should not be apprehensive about speaking to somebody. Talk to somebody shut in case you can, and somebody you belief, and it is higher to be open about it. The extra those that open up about it and discuss, then the simpler it turns into for everybody else.

“My situation was quite interesting. I had no idea what was going on until I started working with a psychologist, and my fiancée, Jodie, was the one that pushed me to do that when I was very hesitant to.

“Once I started talking about it, I could understand what was going on and the pressure I was putting myself under, and for no reason. It all made sense, and I’m still learning a lot about myself now.”

Johnston now insists his younger household take precedence over golf, though he admitted he can’t wait to get again to competitors when skilled golf returns after the coronavirus lockdown.

“I keep my perspective,” he added. “I wish to win golf tournaments, there is no doubt about that. I wish to do properly, I wish to play Ryder Cups, play in majors and all that. But first issues first, I wish to be a superb dad and the most effective dad I could be, that comes above golf. I wish to be a superb fiancé, and I wish to be the most effective individual I could be. All of that’s above golf.

“So if I get those things in order, and know that even if I’m having a bad day I’m still talking to people and being myself, that’s the most important thing and golf comes next.”

Beef urged others to open up and discuss their issues

Johnston additionally believes golf’s authorities may very well be doing extra to assist out gamers with mental health considerations, a view echoed by Sky Sports commentator and former PGA champion Rich Beem, who revealed he additionally struggled with expectations at occasions.

“Golf is such an individual sport where you can’t lean on team-mates,” mentioned Beemer. “It’s you, and also you alone, on the market making an attempt to carry out at your best possible, and the onus falls on you when you do not succeed.

“Golfers probably put more pressure on themselves mentally, especially those who didn’t grow up in the spotlight. When you have those expectations that other people have put on you, your own expectations might be different sometimes, and that can throw you off.

“I went by way of a few of the similar issues as Beef. I obtained to the purpose the place nothing made sense, and I used to be asking myself why I felt the have to be super-human on the market after I wasn’t.

“I knew I used to be fallible at golf, however I additionally knew that after I was good, I used to be actually good. I took a character take a look at and I discovered a lot about myself that I by no means knew beforehand, and that helped me immensely to get previous a few of the anxieties that I had on the golf course.

“But I additionally assume the governing our bodies ought to have a look at golf and realise there are individuals on the market who battle. It’s a case of how does everybody deal with it, how do they get previous it, and consciousness alone is a big first step. I believe there must be more cash and analysis on this space.

“This actually goes deeper than going to see a normal sports psychologist, who might be more trained to deal with helping athletes get the most out of their abilities.

Rich Beem additionally had battles with internal demons throughout his enjoying profession

“This is different, this is more emotional and sports psychologists may not understand it as deeply as they could, or should. I look at some of the folks that follow the players around, and you do have psychologists working with the players, but what do they actually do? Are they just getting the players focused?

“At the tip of the day, there’s much more going on inside the top of each golfer than you might presumably ever see. This is a separate difficulty from simply being a efficiency coach.”

Johnston added: “I think it would be quite interesting if there could be someone you can go to if you’re having a hard time, someone to put their arm around a player if they might not want to go to someone close to them. Maybe they can just go and have a chat and get some things off their chest and start to work out why they’re feeling like they are.”