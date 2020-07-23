Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston explains British Masters withdrawal | Golf News





Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston withdrew from the British Masters

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston has actually exposed that needing to adjust to the European Tour’s “bubble” environment was why he withdrew mid-round from the Betfred British Masters.

Johnston finished simply 9 holes of his opening round at Close House, the very first competition back on the European Tour considering that March due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the fans’ preferred on four-over par when he took out of the occasion.

The competition is the very first of 6 based in Britain throughout the “UK Swing”, where gamers are restricted to either the course or hotel as part of rigorous procedures to restrict the spread of Covid-19 and just necessary workers are permitted on-site.

Former world No 1 Lee Westwood hosts the occasion at Close House

“I’m struggling to get my head around it all,” Johnston informed theGuardian “One minute I’m coming out of lockdown, going out for supper, and after that the next I’m back in lockdown in a hotel space.

“I’ve been on-off stating I’m going to play, I’m not going to play, for months. I kept altering my mind. But being here and being restricted to the hotel, restricted to the course and not having the ability to bring my household is eventually not what I desire and not how I wish to live my life.

“We like to take a trip as a household and it’s simply been really hard to get my head around being stuck in those 2 locations and after that coming out and attempting to complete. It simply does not feel right. I attempted to come up here, however I was leaving it later on and later on.

” I showed up Tuesday early morning to attempt to be away as little a time as possible, however it’s bad preparation for a competition and it reveals I do not actually wish to be here.

“I’ve discovered to be truthful about it, whereas in the past I may have simply swallowed it up. I’m not going to do that any longer. If I’m not delighted, I’m not going to be here. That’s the principle for me now. If I’m not in a great location, or I have not got the ideal established around me, then it’s wrong for me.”

