Andretti turns fastest IMS lap since 1996

With the turbo boost turned up from 1.3-bar to 1.5-bar in preparation for qualifying weekend, the Hondas are looking very strong at half-distance in the 6hrs30min session, although their dominance is perhaps skewed by handling difficulties for all four Team Penske-Chevrolets.

Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Zach Veach was the first driver to run a 230mph lap, with temporary teammate James Hinchcliffe hitting 231.

2014 Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay moved the bar though, with a lap of 232.124, but more relevant for qualifying was that his four-lap average was a very impressive 231.2mph.

Marco Andretti then delivered his 233.491mph, tripping the Turn 1 and 3 speedtraps above 239mph, but his fastest no-tow speed was 227.609mph. His second run, around an hour later as the heat increased, featured a first lap more than 231, but his speed ebbed away on subsequent laps. However, he eventually set a four-lap average over 230. Conor Daly’s first significant run in his Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet saw him too receive a tow.

Inserting himself into the Andretti mix was the Citrone/Buhl Autosport-RLL entry of last year’s front-row starter Spencer Pigot with a 232mph lap, something that Dixon was able to emulate – but only after the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing crew had a frustrating 45min struggle on pitlane…