Andretti stays top on Fast Friday

While Takuma Sato has stated the IMS track surface area has actually been remarkably kind to the Firestones over race stints, the track conditions today tossed up the issues forecasted by Simon Pagenaud’s race engineer Ben Bretzman when it concerned certifying simulations.

The motorists who were cut out might begin with an actually strong initially lap however the loss of tire grip brought on by 1.5-bar increase sending out cars and trucks into the turn 8-10mph faster than the other day, and increased weight transfer thanks to the aeroscreen’s position and mass, would trigger as much as 4mph to bleed away by the 4th lap of a run. Other motorists attempted keeping more downforce on, and while this reduced their supreme speed, they were rewarded by higher consistency throughout the 4 laps.

Andretti’s amazing lap from today undoubtedly held company as track temperature levels increased, while Daly’s lap which likewise got a tow kept him 2nd.

A late enhancement by Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon saw the 2008 Indy winner dive to 3rd fastest general and 2nd on the no-tow speeds, simply ahead of Andretti Autosport’s Ryan Hunter-Reay who was finest of the no-tows, and Spencer Pigot of Citrone/Buhl Autosport with RLL.

Alex Palou made a late enhancement to clock sixth for Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh, while Will Power clocked the very best …