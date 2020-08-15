Andretti leads Fast Nine, bad day for Penske

Following the preliminary runs today, enhancements were limited through the heat of the afternoon, however Dixon was among the exceptions.

On his 2nd run, he stopped working to much better his initial speed, however on his 3rd run, he showed that somebody besides Marco Andretti– present pacesetter– might land a 232mph lap.

His four-lap run was somewhat harmed by a slide going through Turn 3 so he just enhanced by one grid area, however at the very end of the session he ran 3 laps (consisting of another Lap 1 of over 232mph, the fastest lap of the day) that would have seen him perhaps displace Andretti.

However, with tomorrow’s Fast Nine runners due to run in reverse order– slowest to fastest–Dixon did not wish to run the risk of handling higher track heat, so deserted his newest pursue the 3rd lap and headed to the pits, material with P5.

Colton Herta two times attempted to delve into the Fast Nine and displace Takuma Sato, however rather he was simply delighted to recover 10 th after Marcus Ericsson in another Ganassi automobile briefly displaced him.

Ed Carpenter moved himself up 5 locations, however was later on benched one area by Patricio O’Ward in the # 5 Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy

Graham Rahal had a vicious slide at Turn 3 attempting to enhance on his 8th area and deserted his effort.

Fernando Alonso will …