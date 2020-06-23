Andres Guardado: LA County Sheriff’s Department places Guardado’s autopsy on ‘security hold’

Guardado was pursued by sheriff’s deputies after he reportedly displayed a handgun, looked toward the deputies and ran from the leading of an auto-body shop in Gardena, Captain Kent Wegener, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau, said throughout a Saturday press conference.

One of the deputies fired six rounds after catching as much as Guardado guiding the business. Guardado was hit in top of the torso and pronounced dead at the scene, Wegener said.

Adam Shea, representing the Guardado family, issued a statement late Monday night saying that the family demands and deserves justice.

CNN”s Joe Sutton contributed to the report.





