Andres Guardado: LA County Sheriff’s Department places Guardado’s autopsy on ‘security hold’

Guardado was pursued by sheriff’s deputies after he reportedly displayed a handgun, looked toward the deputies and ran from the leading of an auto-body shop in Gardena, Captain Kent Wegener, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau, said throughout a Saturday press conference.
One of the deputies fired six rounds after catching as much as Guardado guiding the business. Guardado was hit in top of the torso and pronounced dead at the scene, Wegener said.
Adam Shea, representing the Guardado family, issued a statement late Monday night saying that the family demands and deserves justice.
“The family of Andres Guardado demands answers. They demand accountability. They demand, and deserve, full transparency from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department regarding the facts surrounding the death of this young man,” the statement said. “We will not rest until these facts are fully disclosed.”
But now the answers Guardado’s family and others want about his death might not be coming for a while.
Autopsy on ‘security hold’
Guardado’s body was scheduled to be examined Monday but with the hold, maybe it’s some time prior to the results are released to people.
The hold could last for “months to years, depending on the investigation and the agency,” in accordance with Ardalani.
That doesn’t bode well for the city and community that are looking to know what happened.
“The only acceptable reaction to the murder of Andres Guardado is immediate action by all responsible parties. People are hurting and they are tired of excuses,” the town of Compton said. “I strongly urge the LA County Sheriff’s Department to address this incident immediately and provide answers for the family and our community.”
Sheriff requested investigation oversight by AG
“I am committed to transparency and strengthening community faith in the investigative process,” that he tweeted.
Villanueva ended the letter by requesting that the AG monitor the investigation being conducted by the department.
The sheriff also tweeted Monday night that he remains committed to implementing the use of human body worn cameras for all deputies in the department.
