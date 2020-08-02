Andreas Johnsson is close to being a 100% healthy boy – TheLeafsNation

Good news out of Leafs land …

Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson signed up with the unique groups part of practice today at Ford PerformanceCentre #LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@Leafs PR) July 30, 2020

This is quite excellent development, specifically thinking about there are still a couple of more days for him to get in complete work prior to the playoffs begin. Now that’s wishful thinking, however undoubtedly it now appears like a possibility we see Johnsson versus the Blue Jackets and who does not desire to see more Johnsson?

What to anticipate from Andreas Johnsson this summer season

As for the remainder of the practice, well, the lines looked the like they did the other day and practically how they were utilized versus Montreal:

July 30 @MapleLeafs practice lines and protective pairings: Nylander-Matthews-Hyman

Mikheyev-Tavares-Marner

Robertson-Kerfoot-Kapanen

Clifford-Gauthier-Spezza

Engvall Muzzin-Holl

Rielly-Ceci

Dermott-Barrie

Sandin-Marincin Andersen

Campbell#LeafsForever — Leafs PR (@Leafs PR) July 30, 2020

That pleads the concern of where will Johnsson slot in as soon as he’s offered.

I can’t see Clifford coming out. I do not desire to see Robertson come out unless things do not exercise in the very first number of video games. Seeing Gauthier come out appears not likely in addition to I’m not exactly sure Keefe desires to shift Spezza over to center.

All that will arrange …