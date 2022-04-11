Andrea Victorin visits EU-funded Kapan Women's Resource Center | Morning

On April 11, the Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Victorin, visited the EU-funded Kapan within the framework of a joint visit with the participation of the UN, Armenia, the UN Population Fund in Armenia, the Lithuanian Embassy in Armenia, and the RA Office of the Human Rights Defender. Women’s Resource Center NGO to discuss the current activities of the center, as well as the social enterprise created by the Center.

The Ambassador had an inspiring dialogue with the beneficiaries, including the beneficiaries of the UN Population Fund-funded humanitarian programs, who shared their success stories and challenges. The Ambassador was happy to be informed about the future plans of the Resource Center and expressed hope that education and strengthening would lead to a fairer and more peaceful life for all.