The 30th anniversary of the normalization of Armenia-EU relations will be celebrated in August this year. On this occasion, at today’s press conference, Andrea Victorin, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, stressed that she is proud that the Armenian government takes the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Extended Cooperation Agreement, which is the core of Armenia-EU relations, as a basis for its reforms. – It is the guide for the normalization of EU relations. The Ambassador noted that in line with the spirit of the agreement, the EU continues its cooperation with Armenia, in particular, a number of measures are being taken to achieve peace in the region and around the world. Efforts are also being made to expand cooperation in the areas of freedom, security and justice, to strengthen the rule of law and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. In this context, the EU closely cooperates with both non-governmental organizations and the Office of the Human Rights Defender, which, according to the Ambassador, is one of the most important institutions in Armenia, with which the EU structures cooperate.

Work is currently underway to draw up an action plan for 2022. Priorities will be reforms in the field of justice, involvement in the stage of reforms in the field of education. The EU also considers it necessary to invest in youth, as there are many young people and they are the future of the country. According to the ambassador, there is a lot to do, but they can do it and will do it together. In this regard, he highlighted the work of Team Europe, which is currently implementing the “Resistance in Syunik Region” program, which is a landmark and was developed in cooperation with the government.

In his speech, RA Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan assured that Armenia will do everything for the development of bilateral relations, especially since Armenia and Europe have been long-term partners, and Armenia is now doing everything to restore its place. According to him, the Armenia-EU relations have registered great achievements, and Armenia remains committed to those relations, especially since the EU is one of Armenia’s largest trade partners.

Despite a number of challenges, according to the Deputy Foreign Minister, we have a number of achievements in cooperation in the field of aviation and innovation, and through the EU we are also able to implement sectoral programs aimed at confrontation. He stressed that the EU has also supported Armenia during the recent epidemic, during that time, the humanitarian problems caused by the hostilities, etc., and that Armenia will never forget that support. The Deputy Foreign Minister is optimistic about the continuation of Armenia-EU relations, especially since they are also aimed at avoiding global challenges.

Nelli GRIGORYAN