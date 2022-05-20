The EU Ambassador says that when I hear certain comments, I see certain publications, I am shocked by the language that is used, and it is used even in institutions where there should be rules of conduct, for example, in the National Assembly.

Democracy is a process and it requires not giving up. The head of the EU delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Victorin, said this today at the “Armenian Forum of Democracy”.

“I clearly see that many people do not like my point of view, but I see significant progress in Armenia and a significant commitment to reform. Naturally, there are obstacles, shortcomings and we need an open discussion on what we can do better and every step we take, we must get the assessment of the civil society and include it in our proposals and in our policy. I see a very polluted situation now, I see a situation where I am interested in where the citizen of Armenia is, and there are many issues, problems that we have to address together, and again I say, the UN is the basis is the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. But there is still room for improvement in Armenia in terms of gender equality and women’s rights. It is very important to solve certain difficult issues. For example, when referring to domestic violence, we should not ignore it, it is a principle that we should work on. “It means you have to prevent discrimination, stigmatization for vulnerable groups, and I’m talking about the LGBT community again, here they are targeted by certain groups and this needs to be addressed, this needs to be addressed and given a name,” the ambassador said.

He said that there is good cooperation in many spheres, the ombudsman’s office mentioned ․ “Because this should be an independent institution, this is not a government agency. When I was the German Ambassador to Armenia (2007-2009, NSB) here, I had to defend the Human Rights Defender at that time, because he wanted to investigate March 1, and we had to stand there together, that It was very important. ” According to Andrea Victorini, in such difficult situations it is important for the government and the civil society to try to show a comprehensive approach, to try to work together, not against each other, because in that case no progress can be registered.

“What worries me now is the word of hatred in this country. When I hear certain comments, I see certain publications, I am shocked because of the language that is used, and it is used even in institutions where there should be rules of ethics. For example, the National Assembly. I am very much in favor of introducing rules of ethics. I see that when you’re not happy, you can find a person to target, and that could be the Prime Minister, it could be the international community, and then it goes up to a level where I say, well, am I? I accept this criticism. No, because it crosses the red line. When someone approaches me and says you have to do something about gender equality, you have to work for women in need, I accept that, but I will not repeat what I am told, but I say, Well, I’m free to answer because I do not see anything that I should consider critical, and that is something that is fundamental. Only if we can all find a proper way to present our arguments from international organizations, government bodies and civil society. It is important that we listen to each other. It is easy to shout, but we must listen to each other, then develop as an international community, a UN family, as institutions located in Armenia and see how we can make progress. The EU is ready, we are active in the field of various reforms. “

The ambassador said that the EU appreciates that Armenia accepts SEPA as a basis for reform. How can you continue the process, because in this difficult environment it is very important to give people hope without any naivety. Therefore, we really need to carry out reforms in economic, regional, different spheres, and we must do it together. ”

Concluding his speech, the ambassador said, “Please do not insult us.”

Nelli BABAYAN