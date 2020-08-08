Andrea Pirlo appointed Juventus head coach on two-year deal | Football News





Andrea Pirlo changes Maurizio Sarri as Juventus head coach

Juventus have appointed Andrea Pirlo as their brand-new head coach on a two-year deal.

The Italian club acted promptly as Sarri, 61, paid the cost for their Champions League exit at the hands of Lyon on Friday night, with Pirlo changing him on a two-year agreement.

The 41- year-old, who made 164 looks for the club in between 2011 and 2015, was just called as Juventus Under-23 s supervisor 10 days ago however gets an instant promo.

A club declaration checked out: “The club has actually chosen to delegate him with the technical management of the first string, after having actually currently chosen him for Juventus Under-23

“Today’s choice is based on the belief that Pirlo has what it takes to lead, from his debut on the bench, an expert and talented squad to pursue new successes.”

Sarri, who provided another Serie A.