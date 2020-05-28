Andrea Bocelli donates blood plasma after recovering from COVID-19 – Panorama

Andrea Bocelli lately revealed that he has recovered from COVID-19 and donated blood plasma within the hopes of serving to others preventing the virus, ABC News studies.

The well-known Italian opera singer stated in a press release to ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Tuesday that he was impacted by the virus and had skilled a “swift and full recovery by the end of March.”

This was shortly earlier than Bocelli gave a strong Easter efficiency at Milan’s iconic Duomo cathedral on April 12.

“The pandemic which has shaken the world has also affected — albeit mildly — me and certain members of my family,” Bocelli stated in a press release.

“Out of respect for those for whom contracting the virus has had more serious consequences, I decided it would be best not to share the news,” his assertion continued. “I certainly didn’t want to unnecessarily alarm my fans and also wished to protect my family’s privacy.”

“Given the chance to donate blood to help find a cure for Covid, my response was an immediate “yes”. A modest — but fundamental — gesture, through which I am playing my small part,” he stated within the assertion.