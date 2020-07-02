Andre Wisdom may miss rest of Derby County season after knife attack, says Phillip Cocu | Football News





Derby County defender Andre Wisdom was mugged in Liverpool

Phillip Cocu says Andre Wisdom may not play once more for Derby this season, after he was stabbed throughout a mugging in Liverpool on the weekend.

The Derby supervisor has informed the defender to take as a lot time as he must recuperate each mentally and bodily from a “very frightening” ordeal.

Wisdom was slashed throughout the buttocks and head with a knife throughout the assault, the place 4 masked males stole his watch in Toxteth within the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 27-year-old joined Derby from Liverpool for £4.5m in June 2017, having spent an earlier mortgage spell at Pride Park.

Wisdom has performed 20 instances for the Rams this season, together with his final look coming within the 2-1 house win over Reading on Saturday, simply hours earlier than the assault befell.

When requested when Wisdom may return to motion, Cocu confirmed he wouldn’t be accessible for the Saturday lunchtime sport with East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest.

He insisted the timing of his return will likely be left fully as much as the participant.

“Definitely not for the weekend and I don’t know at the moment if he will play [again] this season,” Cocu stated.

“It could be but maybe not. It is up to him and it depends on his recovery.

“Not only does he have to recover from his wounds, although he needs time for that, but also the mental impact of such an event, which is quite big.

“I stated to him he can have the time he must get effectively and the second he feels prepared to return again and begin coaching once more, then the door is open for him however with none strain.

“We need to give him all the time he needs to recover.”