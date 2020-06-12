André Leon Talley Says Anna Wintour’s Vogue Apology Came From A Place Of ‘White Privilege’

André Leon Talley is tearing Anna Wintour’s apologetic memo to shreds!

As we reported, Vogue’s editor-in-chief sent out a message to her staff taking full responsibility for the “mistakes” the magazine has made by marginalizing its Black employees and publishing pictures or stories “that have been hurtful or intolerant.”

Now, Wintour’s most vocal critic has a few notes about her statement, and that he felt it had been a bit… blasé.

Related: André Says He’s In ‘An Iceberg’ With Anna After Slamming Her!

Shortly following the fashion icon’s comments surfaced online, Talley — who detailed his working relationship with Wintour at Vogue in his icy book, The Chiffon Trenches — spoke out about her apology in a conversation with Sandra Bernhard. He began on Thursday’s bout of SiriusXM‘s Sandyland:

“I don’t know if you’re aware of it Ms. Bernhard, recently she who is the dame of American Vogue made a statement.”

Talley added that Wintour’s statement went public just as it had been announced that Harper’s Bazaar had appointed Samira Nasr as its first Black editor-in-chief — a historic moment that he believes is making Wintour shake in her Pradas.

He said of Nasr’s promotion:

“That is news, groundbreaking. This has impacted [Wintour], clearly that statement comes because this girl will run competition rings around her, her power base has been somewhat afflicted with the competition with this young African American presence who is planning to be historically the first black female editor of a fantastic, great magazine.”

Talley acknowledged that both Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue are “two great magazines” before finding its way back to Wintour’s statement, continuing:

“The statement that she made, you know, the world of white privilege is complicated… The statement came out of the space of white privilege. I wanna say one thing, Dame Anna Wintour is a colonial broad, she’s a colonial dame. She comes from British, she’s part of an environment of colonialism. I do not think she will ever let anything get in the way of her white privilege. That announcement was like the man who made the announcement for the NFL.”

For people who don’t know, Talley is referencing NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who recently acknowledged it was wrong of the league for “not listening” to concerns from athletes about racial inequality.

As Talley explained:

“He failed to name Colin Kaepernick, that he did not name Colin Kaepernick… If you’re going to create a statement, name what your mistakes were, own up to it, dear. No apologies necessary, all we would like is respect.”

Hmm… appears like he doesn’t think Anna’s truly holding herself accountable here.

Do U agree with him, Perezcious readers?