Andre Johnson stepping down from role assisting Bill O’Brien

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 26: Andre Johnson # 80 of the Houston Texans heating up prior to a video game versus the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on October 26, 2014 in Nashville,Tennessee The Texans beat the Titans 30-16. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The fantastic Houston Texans receiver is no longer a consultant to Bill O’Brien

Andre Johnson hasn’t laced up his cleats considering that 2016, as he signed a one-day agreement to retire as a member of theHouston Texans Two years later on, head coach/general supervisor Bill O’Brien brought Johnson in as an unique consultant. The stint formally reached its end on Saturday.

While talking with the media at his mom’s yearly back-to-school giveaway occasion, Johnson revealed that he’s stepping down as Houston’s unique consultant due to the comprehensive quantity of time that’s dedicated to the task. However, Johnson did state he’ll still belong of the company as a “Texans Ambassador.”

Johnson will still be with the group to assist it’s gamers

Johnson stated that his choice stems from wishing to hang out on himself while likewise raising his child. Even though he will not be a full-time member of O’Brien’s personnel, he’ll still appear to practices to deal with and coach the …