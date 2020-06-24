Andre Gray: Footballers need to fight racism for others less fortunate than themselves | Football News





Andre Gray says that he was not amazed by the ‘All White Lives Matter’ banner that flew on the Etihad Stadium on Monday

Watford striker Andre Gray believes footballers need to keep on to speak up against racism in order to help people less fortunate than themselves.

The 28-year-old has continuously been one of English football’s main voices in tackling racism, previously speaing frankly about “systematic racism” around the globe and the stereotypes surrounding black people in the UK.

Gray, who spoke exclusively to Sky Sports News, believes footballers need to help tackle racism – not for themselves – but for “normal” those who face discrimination.

“Us, as footballers, are in a very privileged position,” Gray said.

“We don’t experience as much [racism] as the normal black kid walking across the street. We’re accepted in some kind of way as a result of our jobs.

Gray is really a keen college student of dark-colored history and contains a detailed again tattoo offering portraits regarding some of their inspirations

“I’m not necessarily here to fight for me and I have to experience. I’m fighting for the younger generation and those who will have to deal with that a lot more serious than I really do.

“I’m quite guarded from it as a result of my job.

“There’s more to it than me just saying it for my benefit, it’s about trying to make a change for the younger generation, and the normal person walking down the street or applying for a job.”

Speaking around the ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ banner which was flown over the Etihad Stadium on Monday night, Gray says he is not amazed these situations are still occurring.

A banner ad reading ‘White Lives Matter Burnley’ has been towed by way of a plane on the Etihad Stadium

“It proved a point we’ve been trying to make for the last few weeks. It doesn’t surprise me that these things happen,” said Gray, who became a member of Watford coming from Burnley within 2017.

“It’s right now just already been acknowledged the we’ve noticed it a lot more. You simply need to look at remarks on specific posts to realise it is actually a problem that really needs addressing.

“If anything, it’s just added fuel to the fire for what we’re fighting for.”

one:12 Sky Sports News presenter Mike Wedderburn describes why the particular banner flown over Burnley’s match in Manchester City was offensive Sky Sports News business presenter Mike Wedderburn explains the reason why the banner ad flown above Burnley’s complement at Manchester City was offensive

And when asked whether some people beyond your BAME community have failed to determine what the protests are about, Gray responded: “Yes, exactly. Whether that’s uneducated, ignorant or just pure racism. That banner [on Monday] was every one of the above.

“People don’t understand what it’s about. It’s not white versus black. It’s not us being racist, whatsoever. We are just fighting for equality in different types of ways.”

‘We can’t let this be another phase’

Gray has previously called on football’s authorities to take racism more seriously after several Watford players received racist messages online after last year’s FA Cup semi-final.

And that he now says there needs to become more people from ethnic minorities in positions of power to ensure individuals are more educated on racial issues that happen in football.

He said: “We need to keep speaing frankly about it rather than let it be considered a phase enjoy it has a large amount of the time.

Gray’s team-mate Troy Deeney in addition has spoken about exactly how football can perform more to help deal with racism

“I you do not have all the solutions. It’s a hard situation when it comes to where to go in addition to what’s required to modify.

“The opportunities for black ethnicities need to change and need to get more tradition in larger positions within football, since I think the particular racism that occurs on sports fields was not addressed appropriately and it’s already been brushed underneath the carpet.

“If you could have someone larger up whoms educated about these things, it offers a slight variation.

“It won’t happen in the next year or two, it’ll take time. We need to make small steps and keep pushing with it.”