Andre Dillard is gone for the season; does Jason Peters slide over?

The Eagles’ second-year offensive deal with is now gone for the 2020 season

No offending line system was struck harder by injuries this offseason than the Philadelphia Eagles.

The group currently lost beginning guard Brandon Brooks to a season-ending Achilles injury prior to the start of training school. There’s no other way things might get any even worse. But on Thursday, beginning left deal with Andre Dillard suffered a biceps injury in practice. Hours after the reports appeared, we now have verification on simply how major it is.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Dillard tore his biceps and will go through season-ending surgical treatment.

#Eagles left deal with Andre Dillard will miss this season with a biceps injury suffered in practice today, sources state. @RealDGunn initially on the injury previously. Tests exposed the group’s worries were necessitated. Surgery required. Tough one for in 2015’s first-round choice. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 27, 2020

Is it Jason Peters’ time?

Entering the 2020 league year, the Eagles were anticipating big things out of Dillard, whom was slated to be their beginning blindside deal with of the future. Dillard had a hard time throughout his very first season, as any novice offending lineman would.

According to Pro Football Focus, Dillard enabled 4 sacks on 336 offending snaps as a novice. Not just that, …