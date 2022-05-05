In a conversation with Hraparak.am, Seyran Ohanyan, former Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia and head of the “Hayastan” faction of the National Assembly, referred to the statement of Andranik Kocharyan, member of the NA CP Committee, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Security. to take to the army to enrich the mob.

Seyran Ohanyan reminded Andranik Kocharyan and others that the recruitment is part of the mobilization plan, կատար it is done by the state, the Ministry of Defense, և the recruitment is not optional.

“Recruitment or mobilization mobilization tasks are carried out according to the military registration specialty, according to which distribution is carried out according to subdivisions. And the representative of the government or the representative of the opposition can be there. Nobody prevented the state from engaging in its mobilization programs. When they say to recruit the youth of the opposition, this speaks of political persecution, which is unacceptable. “The political part is that when the same mobilization tasks were not carried out during the war, the political power, the same National Assembly with its corresponding Committee on Defense and Security, should have done everything to carry out the mobilization tasks and replenish the army,” he said. is Seyran Ohanyan.

To the question whether Andranik Kocharyan does not know that he makes such statements, Ohanyan answered ․ “Of course he knows. Andranik Kocharyan is just engaged in political turmoil. “

