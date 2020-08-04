CNN’s Anderson Cooper calls out President Donald Trump for comments he made about the coronavirus at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for trying to spin it as a joke.
#CNN #News
Anderson Cooper: Trump's joke came at the expense of thousands of people
CNN’s Anderson Cooper calls out President Donald Trump for comments he made about the coronavirus at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for trying to spin it as a joke.