Anderson Cooper told mom Gloria Vanderbilt about baby before death

Anderson Cooper was in a position to inform his mom, Gloria Vanderbilt, that he was having a baby before her death final yr. The AC360° host, whose son Wyatt Morgan Cooper was born on April 27, revealed that she had all the time needed him to turn out to be a father.

Cooper known as in to SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Monday and was requested by a listener what Vanderbilt would suppose about Cooper changing into a dad in an “unconventional way.” (The CNN anchor introduced “a remarkable surrogate” gave delivery to his son.)



Anderson Cooper mentioned his late mom, Gloria Vanderbilt, was completely happy he was having a baby. Here they’re on the Nothing Left Unsaid premiere in April 2016. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic) More

“Considering your mother comes from a different era, how do you think she would take or handle you becoming a father in an unconventional way? She comes from a completely different era,” a girl requested Cooper.

“I was able to tell her before she died that I was going to have a son and she was thrilled,” Cooper replied. “She had been wanting me to have a kid for a long time.”

Vanderbilt died in June 2019 at age 95. The heiress and designer had been affected by superior abdomen most cancers.

“My mom was definitely from a different era and a different world, but she was the most modern and accepting person I think I’ve ever met,” Cooper, 52, continued. “Even at 95, she was also the most youthful person I think I know. She was up for anything. She wanted me to have a kid and she felt I would be a great dad.”

Cooper added, “I think she would be amazed and thrilled to meet Wyatt and I hope she can see him.”

While the journalist didn’t get an opportunity to inform Vanderbilt his son’s title can be Wyatt, he mentioned she wouldn’t be stunned about the moniker. Cooper named his boy after his father, who died when he was 10. Wyatt’s center title Morgan is a household title on his mom’s facet. The caller additionally requested about Cooper’s first Mother’s Day, which he mentioned was “bittersweet.”

“For me, it was the first Mother’s Day without my mom so it’s bittersweet obviously,” he famous. “Anniversaries are always difficult, especially the first one after somebody has died.”

Andy Cohen, who welcomed son Ben by way of surrogate final yr, requested Cooper if he heard from anyone surprising after sharing the baby information.

“Yeah, I mean I got direct messages from people who are well known,” Cooper replied, enjoying coy at first when requested for names. He did share that he “got a call from Elton John.”

Apparently, Cohen did too.

“You know he sent me — he sent Ben, like, this Gucci shirt and Gucci shorts and I was like — how cool! I’ve met Elton John once,” Cohen revealed. “So, maybe he is kind of welcoming us into the gay dads club.”

“He’s paved the way in a lot of different ways,” Cooper mentioned. “It was lovely, it was really cool.”

