Anderson Cooper remembers late mother a year after her death: ‘When everything else is taken away, there is only love’

Anderson Cooper has paid tribute to his late mother a year after she died at the age of 95.

On Wednesday, the CNN host shared a photo of his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, sitting close to an easel, on Instagram, where that he reflected on her “extraordinary spirit” and “almost childlike optimism”.

“My mom, @gloriavanderbilt, died one year ago today,” the new father wrote. “She is alive within my heart and in the hearts of most who knew her and loved her. She had an extraordinary and indomitable spirit, grit, determination, passion, and vulnerability.

“She experienced great love and horrific tragedies, but she never lost her almost childlike optimism; her openness to the world around her.”





According to Cooper, his mother “chose to remain vulnerable” when others could have “closed off their hearts”.





“Others would have closed off their hearts, protected themselves,” that he continued. “My mom wanted to see and hear and feel everything… and that is exactly what she did. Bravo, Mom, Bravo.”

On his Instagram stories, the news anchor also remembered his mother, who died of high level stomach cancer, in a series of photos and videos.

In two of the videos, Vanderbilt is seen giggling in a hospital bed. According to Cooper, he gets his “silly giggle” from his mother.

“Minutes later she said something funny, and we both started giggling. That’s when I came across where my silly giggle comes from,” he said. “It was her giggle all along.”

In the ultimate photo, Cooper can be seen holding his mother’s hand atop her hospital bed.

“In the conclusion. When everything else is taken away. There is only love,” that he wrote.

The tribute comes after Cooper, who welcomed son Wyatt Cooper in April, revealed earlier in the day this month that he had told his mother about wanting to become a dad just a couple of weeks before she died.

“She was thrilled,” the 53-year-old told People. “I told her maybe a couple of weeks before she died. When she began to get ill, it was very swift. [Wyatt Morgan] was just a concept in my head and a desire – but I thought: ‘This is the full time to tell her.’”