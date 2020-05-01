Anderson Cooper proudly announces the birth of his son Wyatt: ‘I am a dad. I have a son’

Anderson Cooper is making an unexpected declaration: “I am a dad.”

The CNN news presenter, 52, declared live on Thursday that he welcomed a child he named Wyatt Morgan Cooper via surrogate Monday at 7 pounds 2 ounces.

“On Monday, I became a father,” Cooper stated. “I’ve never actually said that before, and it still kind of astonishes me. I am a dad. I have a son and I want you to meet him.”

Cooper posted photos of his newborn son shared with fans, announcing that his son’s name is an honor to his father, Wyatt Emory Cooper: “He’s named after my dad, who died when I was 10 years old. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was.”

Morgan, newborn baby Wyatt’s middle name, is also holding a special meaning for Cooper. He said it descends from the family tree of his mother Gloria Vanderbilt, who passed away a year ago. And most importantly, the middle name is grandparent approved.

“I know my mom and dad like the name Morgan because, while I was going through her things recently, I found a list they made 52 years ago when they were thinking of names for me,” he clarified. “Morgan was on the list.”

Cooper spoke about his wishes that his parents and brother Carter, who passed away by suicide in 1988, were here now to meet his baby, the newest member of the family.

“I like to believe they can see him,” he stated. “I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing… happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt… and that our family continues. New life. New love.”

A happy Cooper represented his bouncing baby boy as “sweet, soft and healthy.” He included, “I am beyond happy.”

Cooper said that he is very grateful to his “remarkable surrogate,” who “carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him.”

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way,” Cooper stated. “It is an extraordinary blessing – what she and all surrogates give to families who can’t have children.”

