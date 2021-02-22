Anderson Cooper asks Bill Gates if he'd eat inside a restaurant 1 year from now

As more and more Americans receive the Covid-19 vaccine, CNN’s Anderson Cooper asks Bill Gates if, one year from now, he would be willing to sit inside at a restaurant or resume shaking hands with people.
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Cam Newton Being Disrespected Isn’t Sitting Right On Social Media
Cam Newton being disrespected is simply not okay. Especially in the social media realm. The landscape of social networking did not have it. Their...
Novak Djokovic Dominates Australian Open
Novak Djokovic won his Grand Slam for the 18th time in a row. People may have thought at least once that the player may...
Bringing Woody Allen Into Her Family Was A Regret, Says Mia Farrow
Woody Allen’s split from Mia Farrow had circled a media storm, along with several legal issues churning around their relationship. Allen v. Farrow, a...
United Airlines Boeing 777 Lands After Engine Failure
United Airlines Boeing 777 aircraft suffered an engine failure while lifting off from Denver. The plane carried more than 231 passengers. It forced itself...
Lake Tahoe Has Been Deemed A Success Under The Latest NHL Adjustments
Lake Tahoe has been quite a success for the Colorado Avalanche, as they kept putting in goals against the Vegas Golden Knights in an...