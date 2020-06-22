Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen’s Sons Met Virtually For The First Time On Father’s Day!

Look out, world! Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper‘s sons are already shaping up to be the cutest little besties we’ve ever seen!

The Bravo host was joined by the CNN anchor for an unique Father’s Day edition of Watch What Happens Live on Sunday and through the virtual interview, the pair introduced their kids, Benjamin Allen Cohen,1, and Wyatt Morgan Cooper, 2 months, to one another for the very first time.

Cooper and Cohen have now been friends for a long time, so this virtual playdate was bound to take place at some point! However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this is absolutely the best route until it’s safe to meet up in-person. Andy explained to his viewers he “thought it would be fun if they met right now,” adding:

“Look, that’s going to be your good buddy Wyatt. That’s going to be your good buddy. We’re going to travel together. And if you like him half as much as I like his daddy, you’re going to be great friends.”

Awww! Giving us all of the feels!

The 53-year-old political journalist agreed with the sentiment as Andy continued complimenting his guest:

“Wyatt looks like a mini you, Anderson.”

Ironically enough, these silver foxes resemble one another a bit, too!

As our readers will probably recall, Cooper announced the birth of his son via surrogate in late April, sharing sweet information regarding the tot’s namesake:

“This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son’s middle name is Morgan. It’s a family name on my mom’s side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy.”

He later shared that his ex Benjamin Maisani it’s still involved in co-parenting because that he believes it’s best for Wyatt to be raised by multiple loving parent. And arrived at think of it, he’ll have even more love and support from Uncle Andy, too!

Alright, without further ado, WATCH the adorable moment yourself in the total clip (below):