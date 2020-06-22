Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen let their sons meet for the first time virtually

The adults are besties along with co-hosts of CNN’s New Year’s Eve show and Cohen said of their kids on his show Sunday night “I thought it would be fun if they met right now.”
“Look, that’s going to be your good buddy Wyatt,” Cohen told his son as that he pointed to Cooper and Wyatt on the screen. “Have you boys ever been to Brazil?”
Cohen told Anderson that his newborn looks like a miniature version of him (so that might be a mini Cooper).
Cooper showed off baby Wyatt’s outfit, a gift that he said appeared to be a 1920s bathing suit.
The fathers are frequent vacation partners and Cohen let his son understand that will keep on.
“We’re going to travel together,” the Bravo host and executive told Benjamin. “And if you like him half as much as I like his daddy, you’re going to be great friends.”
Both men became dads via surrogates.