Andalucia Masters: Martin Kaymer moving on from Belfry near-miss | Golf News





Martin Kaymer is searching for a very first success considering that 2014 at the Andalucia Masters

Martin Kaymer is wanting to put recently’s missed out on chance behind him as he targets an end to his six-year winless perform at the Estrella Damn N.A Andalucia Masters.

The previous world No 1 remained in lead to sign up a very first around the world success considering that his 2014 United States Open win at the UK Championship, where he held a one-shot lead with 5 holes staying.

Kaymer bogeyed his penultimate hole and stopped working to discover a final-hole birdie to sign up with Justin Walters and ultimate winner Rasmus Hojgaard in a play-off, ultimately completing a shot off the speed in tied-third.