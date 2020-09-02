Andalucia Masters: Martin Kaymer moving on from Belfry near-miss | Golf News

Watch the Andalucia Masters live on Thursday from 11am on Sky Sports Golf
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 02/09/20 3:44 pm
Martin Kaymer is wanting to put recently’s missed out on chance behind him as he targets an end to his six-year winless perform at the Estrella Damn N.A Andalucia Masters.
Get the very best rates and book a round at one of 1,700 courses throughout the UK & Ireland
The previous world No 1 remained in lead to sign up a very first around the world success considering that his 2014 United States Open win at the UK Championship, where he held a one-shot lead with 5 holes staying.
Kaymer bogeyed his penultimate hole and stopped working to discover a final-hole birdie to sign up with Justin Walters and ultimate winner Rasmus Hojgaard in a play-off, ultimately completing a shot off the speed in tied-third.