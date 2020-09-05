Andalucia Masters: Martin Kaymer gets within two of Valderrama lead | Golf News





Martin Kaymer is going after a very first win in 6 years at the Andalucia Masters

Martin Kaymer will have another opportunity to go back to the winner’s circle after moving within two strokes of the lead heading into the last day of the Estrella Damm N.AAndalucia Masters

The previous world No 1, without an around the world success because his 2014 United States Open success, published a two- under 69 on another tough-scoring day at Valderrama to close the space on 54-hole leader John Catlin.

Catlin briefly held a five-shot benefit till completing his round with back-to-back bogeys, with the American the only gamer under par for the competition as he chases his maiden European Tour title.